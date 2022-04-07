Live Nation Entertainment : VV Announces 2023 Headline Tour

Today, VV (also known as Ville Valo) announced his 2023 headline tour of Europe, the UK and North America. The North American leg of the tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on April 1st, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts, making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in New York, NY on May 8th, 2023 at Irving Plaza.

The news comes following the announcement of the release of his new single, "Loveletting," which comes out April 8th under the VV banner. "Loveletting" is taken from VV's forthcoming debut album, Neon Noir, which is scheduled for release early 2023.

TICKETS: Tickets to shows across Europe will go on sale Monday, April 11th at 10am CET. Tickets for the North American leg will go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10am local at livenation.com.

JAN - MAY 2023 'NEON NOIR TOUR'

EUROPE

01.13.2023 - Tavastia - Helsinki (FI)

02.14.2023 - Proxima - Warsaw (PL)

02.15.2023 - Kwadrat - Krakow (PL)

02.16.2023 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague (CZ)

02.17.2023 - Huxley's - Berlin (DE)

02.18.2023 - Fabrik - Hamburg (DE)

02.02.2023 - Paradiso - Amsterdam (NL)

02.21.2023 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt (DE)

02.22.2023 - Komplex - Zurich (CH)

02.24.2023 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona (ES)

02.25.2023 - La Riviera - Madrid (ES)

02.26.2023 - Cineteatro Capitolio - Lisbon (PT)

02.27.2023 - Hard Club - Porto (PT)

03.02.2023 - Alcatraz - Milan (IT)

03.03.2023 - Backstage Werk - Munich (DE)

03.04.2023 - Barba Negra - Budapest (HU)

03.05.2023 - Arena - Vienna (AT)

03.07.2023 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-Alzette (LU)

03.08.2023 - LMH - Cologne (DE)

03.09.2023 - Le Trabendo - Paris (FR)

UNITED KINGDOM

03.10.2023 - O2 Academy - Bristol (GB)

03.11.2023 - Rock City - Nottingham (GB)

03.13.2023 - Garage - Glasgow (GB)

03.14.2023 - O2 Ritz - Manchester (GB)

03.15.2023 - O2 Forum - Kentish Town, London (GB)

NORTH AMERICA

04.01.2023 - Theatre of the Living Arts - Philadelphia PA (USA)

04.02.2023 - Big Night Live - Boston MA (USA)

04.04.2023 - Roxian Theater - Pittsburgh PA (USA)

04.05.2023 - House of Blues - Cleveland OH (USA)

04.06.2023 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit MI (USA)

04.08.2023 - Bogarts - Cincinnati OH (USA)

04.09.2023 - House of Blues - Chicago IL (USA)

04.11.2023 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis MN (USA)

04.13.2023 - Summit - Denver CO (USA)

04.14.2023 - The Depot - Salt Lake City UT (USA)

04.16.2023 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento CA (USA)

04.17.2023 - The Fillmore - San Francisco CA (USA)

04.18.2023 - The Belasco - Los Angeles CA (USA)

04.21.2023 - House of Blues - Las Vegas NV (USA)

04.22.2023 - House of Blues - San Diego CA (USA)

04.23.2023 - The Van Buren - Phoenix AZ (USA)

04.25.2023 - House of Blues - Dallas TX (USA)

04.26.2023 - Aztec Theater - San Antonio TX (USA)

04.27.2023 - House of Blues - Houston TX (USA)

04.28.2023 - House of Blues - New Orleans LA (USA)

04.30.2023 - House of Blues - Orlando FL (USA)

05.01.2023 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale FL (USA)

05.03.2023 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta GA (USA)

05.04.2023 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville TN (USA)

05.05.2023 - Underground - Charlotte NC (USA)

05.07.2023 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring MD (USA)

05.08.2023 - Irving Plaza - New York NY (USA)

About VV

In the annals of 21st century alternative rock history, there are few artists who cast a longer or more peculiar shadow than Finnish Love Metal pioneer Ville Valo. After all, his band HIM were easily among the most iconic and idiosyncratic groups of the millennium. Zealously revered, gleefully reviled but impossible to ignore, their music left an indelible mark on a worldwide legion of fans. The scarlet letters stood for His Infernal Majesty. Their founder stood for something delightedly out of step with the status quo. "We only hoped to temporarily redirect hard rock's blood flow from the nether regions towards the heart", reminisces Ville Valo, the singer, songwriter and primus motor of HIM. Judging by the monolithic presence of the Heartagram in any account of music this side of the millennium it's apparent that he succeeded.

Inspired by everyone from Poe to Bukowski and tinged by a penchant for perfumed Sabbathian gloom, Valo's creative lovechild would produce eight era-defining studio releases and over ten million record sales, not forgetting a Grammy nomination, countless magazine covers, critical acclaim, and the veneration of a generation. Thus, it came as no surprise that the news of a farewell tour in 2017 was greeted with shock and disbelief among devotees and endless speculation as to what or who was to take up the velvet mantle…

