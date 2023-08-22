Vodafone is joining forces with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to some of the hottest live music shows in Australia. First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023.

More local and international superstar artists will be announced as they bring their tours down under. Vodafone customers will also have the chance to win curated live music experiences, whether it's a backstage pass, rockstar treatment or meeting their favourite artists.

Live Nation and Secret Sounds have recently toured some of the world's most recognisable artists including, Harry Styles, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Gorillaz, The 1975 and Kendrick Lamar.

Kieran Cooney, Group Executive, TPG Telecom, said, Kieran Cooney, Group Executive, TPG Telecom, said,"We're thrilled to partner with Live Nation and bring our customers closer to the music acts they love. With live events and experiences in huge demand, and fans eager to see their favourite artists more than ever before, we're offering Vodafone customers first access to tickets and unforgettable experiences with the musicians that they love."

Greg Segal, President Brand & Marketing Partnerships ANZ, Live Nation, said: "Our research tells us that music is the leading passion point for many Australians. Through our partnership, Vodafone will provide unrivalled experiences for its customers by offering them exclusive access to Australia's most anticipated live acts. It's a great time for Vodafone to establish a major partnership in music with the demand for concerts and festivals at record levels."

As part of the new partnership, Vodafone will also support the next generation of Australian musicians as the presenting partner of Ones to Watch, Live Nation's discovery platform for emerging artists. Ones to Watch helps artists reach audiences domestically and globally and has played a role in the careers of artists including Dua Lipa, Halsey, LANY, and LÉON, among many others.

To purchase Vodafone pre-sale tickets to see The Weeknd and to learn more, please visit www.vodafone.com.au/ticket.

Since May, Vodafone customers have been able to purchase pre-sale tickets to the Secret Sounds Festival Sideshows, to see artists including Sam Fender, Tove Lo, Noah Cyrus, Loyle Carner, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as well as pre-sale tickets to see Live Nation touring artists Motley Crue + Def Leppard, Blink 182, Post Malone, Louis Tomlinson and Jonas Brothers.

About Ones to Watch

Ones to Watch is Live Nation's discovery platform for emerging artists of all genres. A destination for music fans to not only discover their favourite new artists, but to gain exclusive access to their music career as it unfolds. Giving emerging artists a platform to reach audiences across the globe. The program is anchored around a central online hub at onestowatch.com, which features artist interviews, playlists and live performance content. Globally Ones to Watch has grown into a popular and well-regarded destination for discovering new artists, bands and producers and has played a role in the careers of artists including Dua Lipa, Halsey, LANY and LÉON

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

About Secret Sounds

With a touring roster of 250+ well established and emerging international and local artists, Secret Sounds mission remains the same: bring people together through music. Secret Sounds believe the world is always better with good music. Visit: secretsounds.com.

