  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report
Live Nation Entertainment : When We Were Young Sells Out, Adds Second Date To Highly Anticipated Festival on Sunday, October 23, 2022

01/21/2022 | 02:13pm EST
Tickets For Second Date On Sale Now

Due to overwhelming demand, a second date has been added to the When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Tickets for the new date are on sale now.

The festival will feature the same lineup on both dates, which includes: My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day To Remember, Pierce The Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Car Seat Headrest, Sleeping With Sirens, Knocked Loose, JXDN, Avril Lavigne, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Bayside, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Neck Deep, Silverstein, Palaye Royale, Bright Eyes, Poppy, Nessa Barrett, Wolf Alice, Acceptance, Story of the Year, Atreyu, PVRIS, Saosin, Glassjaw, Lilhuddy, TV Girl, The Starting Line, Thursday, Anberlin, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, State Champs, Four Year Strong, We The Kings, The Wonder Years, Royal & The Serpent, The Ready Set, Kittie, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Garden, Horrorpops, Meet Me At The Altar, The Linda Lindas and Prentiss.

GA tickets start at $224.99, GA+ tickets start at $399.99 and VIP tickets start at $499.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 years of age and older.

Follow the When We Were Young Festival on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 19:12:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 612 M - -
Net income 2021 -576 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -42,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 766 M 24 766 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 66,8%
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 112,44 $
Average target price 110,92 $
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Jackie Beato Executive Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-6.06%24 766
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.1.43%99 934
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-3.40%53 810
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.78%26 896
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED2.40%16 070
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-13.48%11 486