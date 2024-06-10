LiveNation.com

Yuridia, the queen of Mexican regional music, announces her new Sin Llorar US Tour 2024. The tour, produced in part by Live Nation, will kick off on October 24th at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado, and will make stops in major cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, San José, and more.

Sin Llorar US Tour supports Yuridia's next album, Pa' Luego Es Tarde Vol. 2, which includes songs such as "Sin Llorar" and her latest single "Felicítalo" featuring Los Ángeles Azules.

The trek comes after the overwhelming success of Yuridia's previous run, Pa' Luego Es Tarde Tour, which was a historic milestone in her career as it marked her longest US tour to date and sold out 17 of 21 shows across the country. The tour also performed well internationally with six sold out shows at the iconic Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City and will add two shows at the Palacio de los Deportes this month.

With the first volume of her Pa' Luego Es Tarde album, the Sonoran singer broke her own records, achieving multiple Gold and Platinum certifications. The album lasted more than 15 consecutive weeks on Billboard's Regional Mexican Albums Chart, making Yuridia the most listened Regional Mexican female artist in the world.

Pa' Luego es Tarde debuted #7 on the aforementioned chart and into the Top 10 globally on Spotify, alongside artists such as Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys, and Meghan Trainor. The album includes the mega hit "Qué Agonía" with Angela Aguilar, which has already reached more than 780 million views on YouTube and has been certified Diamond. For months, the song has been positioned on the Top 200 on Spotify globally and her music video within the Top 10 globally on YouTube.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, June 11th. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 14th at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Sin Llorar US Tour 2024. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, June 11th at 10 am EST until Thursday June 13th at 10 pm local time. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

TOUR DATES:

10/24 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

10/26 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl

10/27 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort

11/22 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum*

11/23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/24 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena*

11/27 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

11/29 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/30 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

12/01 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

12/04 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

12/05 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre*

12/08 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

*Non-Live Nation Dates

More information about Sin Llorar US Tour 2024

https://linktr.ee/sinllorarustour

