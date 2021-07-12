Live Nation Entertainment : AJR Announces Additional 2021 Dates For The OK ORCHESTRA Tour

WHO: AJR



WHAT: The OK ORCHESTRA Tour



Produced by Live Nation, the additional 12-date 2021 leg will kick off on September 7th in Madison, WI at Sylvee with stops in Grand Rapids, Albany, Louisville and more before wrapping October 1st in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place. The entire North America tour includes a total of 40 dates with stops in Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and more, before wrapping June 21, 2022 in Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion.



AJR's current single 'Way Less Sad' is poised to be one of the biggest songs of the summer. It's generated more than 85 million total streams, is spending its 10th week on the Billboard Hot 100 and recently hit No. 10 on Pandora's Top Spins Chart. Earlier this month, Apple Music added it to its 'Songs of the Summer' and 'Today's Hits' playlists and Spotify made it a mainstay on its coveted 'Mood Booster' and 'Happy Hits' playlists. The track is currently No. 2 at Alternative radio, Top 20 at Pop radio and approaching Top 10 at Adult Pop radio, proving them as a force to be reckoned with in the Alternative and Pop spaces.



AJR performed a medley of 'Way Less Sad' and their 2x platinum hit 'BANG!' at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which Billboard praised by saying, 'the line 'I'm A-OK' hit particularly hard as the countless fans gathered outside sang along - a fitting moment as the world continues to emerge from the ongoing pandemic.' They also took home their first-ever Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Song with 'BANG!' at the show.



Both 'Way Less Sad' and 'BANG!' are featured on the group's acclaimed new album OK ORCHESTRA, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative and Rock albums charts and claimed the #10 spot on the Billboard 200. AJR will release the vinyl edition of OK ORCHESTRA on August 20. Click HERE to pre-order now.



TICKETS: Tickets and VIP upgrade packages go on sale beginning Friday, July 16th at 10AM local time at AJRbrothers.com/events.



FESTIVALS:

Sun, July 25 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Music Festival^

Sat, Aug 28 - Columbus, OH - WonderBus Music & Arts Festival^

Fri, Sep 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Basilica Block Party^

Sat, Sep 18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown^



THE OK ORCHESTRA TOUR 2021 DATES:

Tues, Sep 7 - Madison, WI - Sylvee

Wed, Sep 8 -Grand Rapids, MI - Deltaplex

Sun, Sep 12 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

Tues, Sep 14 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena^

Wed, Sep 15 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena^

Thurs, Sep 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre^

Sun, Sep 19 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Bank Pavilion

Thurs, Sep 23 - Albany, NY - The Palace

Fri, Sep 24 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

Sat, Sep 25 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

Tues, Sep 28 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theater

Fri, Oct 1 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place



THE OK ORCHESTRA TOUR 2022 DATES:

Thurs, Apr 28 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory

Fri, Apr 29 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat, Apr 30 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tues, May 3 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

Wed, May 4 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat, May 7 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun, May 8 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Tues, May 10 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Sat, May 14 - Washington, DC - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sun, May 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

Wed, May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Fri, May 20 - Boston, MA - The Xfinity Center

Sat, May 21 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Fri, May 27 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater

Sat, May 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sun, May 29 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Tues, May 31 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park

Wed, Jun 1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

Fri, Jun 3 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater @ Tinley Park

Sat, Jun 4 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion

Wed, Jun 8 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

Fri, Jun 10 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^

Sat, Jun 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

Tues, Jun 14 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 15 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Fri, Jun 17 - San Francisco, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sun, Jun 19 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

Tues, Jun 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion



^ not a Live Nation date



About AJR

Re-envisioning what pop can be in the 21st century, AJR unassumingly emerged as a ubiquitous hit-making outlier and one of the biggest indie bands in the world. Since 2012, the multiplatinum indie pop trio-Adam [bass, vocals], Jack [vocals, guitar], and Ryan [ukulele, piano, vocals]-have generated billions of streams and earned one triple-platinum single, one double-platinum single, four platinum singles, and one platinum album. 2019's Neotheater marked their biggest first-week debut, bowing at #8 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Top Alternative Albums Chart, and #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart. Cemented as part of the modern zeitgeist, Spotify touted 'Sober Up' [feat. Rivers Cuomo] among the 'Best Rock Songs of the 2010s,' while Apple Music included 'Weak' on its 'Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.' Not to mention, they remain one of the '500 Most-Listened to Artists' on Spotify. On the heels of Neotheater, they dropped the 2020 platinum blockbuster 'BANG!', which they performed on TODAY,The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and even at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The song also cracked the Top 10 at three radio formats, peaking at No. 6 on the Top 40 chart, No. 2 on Alternative radio and No. 1 on Adult Pop and marked their first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the band open up their world like never before on their fourth full-length album, OK ORCHESTRA [AJR Productions/BMG] introduced by the single 'Way Less Sad.'



