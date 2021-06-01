Live Nation Entertainment : Alanis Morissette Announces New 2021-2022 Dates For World Tour Celebrating 25 Years Of Jagged Little Pill
06/01/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
Due To Popular Demand, 2ndShow Added At The Hollywood Bowl And The O2 Arena In LondonGeneral Tickets On Sale Starting June 4 at 10am Local Time On LiveNation.comAlanis Will Be Joined By Special Guest Garbage With Liz Phair Also Appearing (US Dates Only)Get Tickets Here! Get The New Track Here!
Today, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced new tour dates for her 2021-2022 world tour to celebrate 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. The 35-date US tour will kick off August 12, 2021 in Austin, TX. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit cities like Dallas, Nashville and Denver before wrapping in Los Angeles, which by popular demand, will include a two night special at The Hollywood Bowl on October 5th and 6th.
On this special anniversary tour, Alanis will perform her iconic album Jagged Little Pill in its entirety, as well as a variety of hits including tracks from her latest album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The tour has also added some new stops including, Kansas City, MO, Denver, CO, San Diego, CA and Las Vegas, NV. The tour will then travel to Europe stopping in various countries including Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Hungary, Italy and Spain, before wrapping in the UK with 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London. The Australia, New Zealand and Philippines leg of the tour has been moved to November 2022.
Presale tickets will be available beginning on June 3rd and general onsale tickets for new shows begin on June 4th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. For more information, please visit https://alanis.com/.
Alanis also released a new duet with Willie Nelson of his song, 'On The Road Again' via Epiphany Music. Get it here!
Alanis Morissette 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
August 12, 2021
Austin, TX
Germania Insurance Amphitheater**
August 13, 2021
Dallas, TX
Dos Equis Pavilion**
August 14, 2021
Rogers, AR
Walmart AMP**
August 17, 2021
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**
August 18, 2021
West Palm Beach, FL
ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre**
August 20, 2021
Atlanta, GA
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **
August 21, 2021
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion**
August 22, 2021
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek**
August 25, 2021
VA Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**
August 26, 2021
Camden, NJ
BB&T Pavilion**
August 28 2021
Hartford, CT
XFINITY Theatre**
August 29, 2021
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater**
August 31, 2021
Columbia, MD
Merriweather Post Pavilion**
September 1, 2021
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center**
September 3, 2021
Gilford, NH
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
September 4, 2021
Mansfield, MA
XFINITY Center**
September 5, 2021
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center**
September 8, 2021
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Blossom Music Center**
September 10, 2021
Noblesville, IN
Ruoff Music Center**
September 11, 2021
Tinley Park, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
September 12, 2021
Clarkston, MI
DTE Energy Music Theatre**
September 15, 2021
Cincinnati, OH
Riverbend Music Center**
September 17, 2021
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena**
September 18, 2021
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
September 19, 2021
Kansas City, MO*
T-Mobile Center**
September 22, 2021
Denver, CO*
Ball Arena**
September 23, 2021
Salt Lake City
USANA Amphitheatre**
September 25, 2021
Ridgefield, WA
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater**
September 27, 2021
Auburn, WA
White River Amphitheatre**
September 29, 2021
Concord, CA
Concord Pavilion**
September 30, 2021
San Diego, CA*
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
October 2, 2021
Las Vegas, NV *
T-Mobile Arena**
October 3, 2021
Phoenix, AZ
AK-Chin Pavilion**
October 5, 2021
Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Bowl**
October 6, 2021
Los Angeles, CA*
Hollywood Bowl**
October 28, 2021
Hamburg, Germany
Barclaycard Arena^
October 29, 2021
Copenhagen, Denmark
Royal Arena^
October 31, 2021
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ziggo Dome^
November 3, 2021
Budapest, Hungary
Budapest Arena^
November 6, 2021
Warsaw, Poland
Expo XXI^
November 8, 2021
Milan, Italy
Mediolanum Forum^
November 10, 2021
Barcelona, Spain
Palau Sant Jordi^
November 11, 2021
Madrid, Spain
WiZink Center^
November 13, 2021
Paris, France
Accor Arena^
November 15, 2021
Birmingham, UK
Utilita arena^
November 16, 2021
Leeds, UK*
First Direct Arena^
November 18, 2021
Glasgow, UK*
The SSE Hydro ^
November 21, 2021
Manchester, UK
AO Arena^
November 23, 2021
London, UK
The O2^
November 24, 2021
London, UK*
The O2^
November 25, 2021
Dublin, Ireland
3Arena^
November 5, 2022
Perth, Australia
R.A.C. Arena^^
November 8, 2022
Melbourne, Australia
Australia at Rod Laver Arena^^
November 9, 2022
Melbourne, Australia
Australia at Rod Laver Arena^^
November 11, 2022
Sydney Australia
Qudos Bank Arena^^
November 14, 2022
Auckland, New Zealand
Spark Arena^^
November 18, 2022
Manila, Philippines
MOA Arena*^
November 19, 2022
Manila, Philippines
MOA Arena*^
*Added tour dates
**Alanis Morissette, Garbage and Liz Phair
^ Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair
^^ Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone
*^Alanis Morissette and Up Dharma Down
About Alanis Morissette:
Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette's 1995 debut, 'JAGGED LITTLE PILL,' was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. On December 5, 2019, 'JAGGED LITTLE PILL' the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, and was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards. Most recently, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews. For more information see www.alanis.com.
About Garbage:
Since releasing their eponymous debut album in 1995, Garbage - composed of Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Market and Butch Vig - has blazed a distinct sonic trail. With a passel of hits including 'Stupid Girl,' 'Push It,' 'Only Happy When it Rains' and 'I Think I'm Paranoid,' they've garnered consistent critical acclaim as well as seven Grammy nominations along the way to 17 million albums sold.
About Liz Phair:
Liz Phair is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter whose debut album, Exile In Guyville, is considered by music critics to be a landmark of indie rock. She has been a recording artist and touring performer for twenty-five years, paving the way for countless music artists, particularly women, who count her among their major influences. Her deeply clever and often brutally candid songs have been garnering critical praise since she began her career in the early 1990s. 2019 saw the release of her critically acclaimed memoir, Horror Stories. in their review, NPR said, 'there are so many things to admire about 'Horror Stories', it's hard to list them all. But the real star of Horror Stories is Phair's elegant but unpretentious writing, which proves she's as adept at writing prose as she is at writing songs. And anyone familiar with her music knows how great a thing that is.' After eleven years without putting out an album, Liz returns this June with her album Soberish which features the single 'Spanish Doors.'
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
