Live Nation Entertainment : Alanis Morissette Announces New 2021-2022 Dates For World Tour Celebrating 25 Years Of Jagged Little Pill

Today, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced new tour dates for her 2021-2022 world tour to celebrate 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. The 35-date US tour will kick off August 12, 2021 in Austin, TX. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit cities like Dallas, Nashville and Denver before wrapping in Los Angeles, which by popular demand, will include a two night special at The Hollywood Bowl on October 5th and 6th.

On this special anniversary tour, Alanis will perform her iconic album Jagged Little Pill in its entirety, as well as a variety of hits including tracks from her latest album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The tour has also added some new stops including, Kansas City, MO, Denver, CO, San Diego, CA and Las Vegas, NV. The tour will then travel to Europe stopping in various countries including Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Hungary, Italy and Spain, before wrapping in the UK with 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London. The Australia, New Zealand and Philippines leg of the tour has been moved to November 2022.

Presale tickets will be available beginning on June 3rd and general onsale tickets for new shows begin on June 4th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. For more information, please visit https://alanis.com/.

Alanis also released a new duet with Willie Nelson of his song, 'On The Road Again' via Epiphany Music. Get it here!

Alanis Morissette 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

August 12, 2021 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater** August 13, 2021 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion** August 14, 2021 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP** August 17, 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre** August 18, 2021 West Palm Beach, FL ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre** August 20, 2021 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ** August 21, 2021 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion** August 22, 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek** August 25, 2021 VA Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater** August 26, 2021 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion** August 28 2021 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre** August 29, 2021 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater** August 31, 2021 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion** September 1, 2021 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center** September 3, 2021 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion** September 4, 2021 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center** September 5, 2021 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center** September 8, 2021 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center** September 10, 2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center** September 11, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre** September 12, 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre** September 15, 2021 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center** September 17, 2021 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena** September 18, 2021 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre** September 19, 2021 Kansas City, MO* T-Mobile Center** September 22, 2021 Denver, CO* Ball Arena** September 23, 2021 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre** September 25, 2021 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater** September 27, 2021 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre** September 29, 2021 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion** September 30, 2021 San Diego, CA* North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre** October 2, 2021 Las Vegas, NV * T-Mobile Arena** October 3, 2021 Phoenix, AZ AK-Chin Pavilion** October 5, 2021 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl** October 6, 2021 Los Angeles, CA* Hollywood Bowl** October 28, 2021 Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena^ October 29, 2021 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena^ October 31, 2021 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome^ November 3, 2021 Budapest, Hungary Budapest Arena^ November 6, 2021 Warsaw, Poland Expo XXI^ November 8, 2021 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum^ November 10, 2021 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi^ November 11, 2021 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center^ November 13, 2021 Paris, France Accor Arena^ November 15, 2021 Birmingham, UK Utilita arena^ November 16, 2021 Leeds, UK* First Direct Arena^ November 18, 2021 Glasgow, UK* The SSE Hydro ^ November 21, 2021 Manchester, UK AO Arena^ November 23, 2021 London, UK The O2^ November 24, 2021 London, UK* The O2^ November 25, 2021 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena^ November 5, 2022 Perth, Australia R.A.C. Arena^^ November 8, 2022 Melbourne, Australia Australia at Rod Laver Arena^^ November 9, 2022 Melbourne, Australia Australia at Rod Laver Arena^^ November 11, 2022 Sydney Australia Qudos Bank Arena^^ November 14, 2022 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena^^ November 18, 2022 Manila, Philippines MOA Arena*^ November 19, 2022 Manila, Philippines MOA Arena*^

*Added tour dates

**Alanis Morissette, Garbage and Liz Phair

^ Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair

^^ Alanis Morissette and Julia Stone

*^Alanis Morissette and Up Dharma Down

About Alanis Morissette:

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette's 1995 debut, 'JAGGED LITTLE PILL,' was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. On December 5, 2019, 'JAGGED LITTLE PILL' the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, and was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards. Most recently, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews. For more information see www.alanis.com.

About Garbage:

Since releasing their eponymous debut album in 1995, Garbage - composed of Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Market and Butch Vig - has blazed a distinct sonic trail. With a passel of hits including 'Stupid Girl,' 'Push It,' 'Only Happy When it Rains' and 'I Think I'm Paranoid,' they've garnered consistent critical acclaim as well as seven Grammy nominations along the way to 17 million albums sold.

About Liz Phair:

Liz Phair is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter whose debut album, Exile In Guyville, is considered by music critics to be a landmark of indie rock. She has been a recording artist and touring performer for twenty-five years, paving the way for countless music artists, particularly women, who count her among their major influences. Her deeply clever and often brutally candid songs have been garnering critical praise since she began her career in the early 1990s. 2019 saw the release of her critically acclaimed memoir, Horror Stories. in their review, NPR said, 'there are so many things to admire about 'Horror Stories', it's hard to list them all. But the real star of Horror Stories is Phair's elegant but unpretentious writing, which proves she's as adept at writing prose as she is at writing songs. And anyone familiar with her music knows how great a thing that is.' After eleven years without putting out an album, Liz returns this June with her album Soberish which features the single 'Spanish Doors.'

