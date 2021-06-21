Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Nation Entertainment : Announces Grand Opening Concert Lineup For The HiFi Dallas

06/21/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
Gary Clark Jr. Set To Open Live Nation's Newest Club with a Three-Night Stand Leading Live Entertainment Company to Bring Expanded Live Music and Events to Dallas Tickets at TheHiFiDallas.com

Live Nation today officially announced the grand opening concert lineup coming to the all new upscale venue, The HiFi Dallas. The music club is ready for it's official unveiling, opening with a three-night stand from the incomparable guitarist, singer and Texas local, Gary Clark Jr.

The much anticipated concert venue will start to host shows this August, with over 20 artists already confirmed to play Dallas' high-end club including established touring artists as well as local musicians on the rise.

The HiFi Dallas Grand Opening Concert Lineup

  • Sunday, August 29, 2021 - Gary Clark Jr.
  • Monday, August 30, 2021 - Gary Clary Jr.
  • Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - Gary Clark Jr.
  • Thursday, September 9, 2021 - Omah Lay
  • Wednesday, September 29, 2021 - Chet Faker with Thunder Jackson
  • Thursday, September 30, 2021 - Noga Erez
  • Saturday, October 2, 2021 - Princess Nokia
  • Friday, October 8, 2021 - Sub Urban & Bella Poarch
  • Friday, October 15, 2021 - Anderson East
  • Saturday, October 16, 2021 - Andy Mineo
  • Sunday, October 24, 2021 - Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy
  • Saturday, November 6, 2021 - Madison Beer
  • Saturday, November 13, 2021 - Goose
  • Friday, November 19, 2021 - Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwan Stanley
  • Sunday, November 28, 2021 - CloZee with Of The Trees and Tripp St.
  • Friday, December 3, 2021 - Boombox Cartel
  • Saturday, December 18, 2021 - The Aces
  • Sunday, January 9, 2022 - Mother Mother
  • Monday, April 18, 2022 - Ashe

Tickets are available at www.TheHiFiDallas.com. More shows and details will continue to be announced.

'There is no other venue in the area that provides fans an intimate experience at every show the way The HiFi in Dallas does,' said Sherri Sosa, President of Venue Nation U.S. 'We are excited to officially open the music club, which will provide a new platform for touring and local artists and bring even more shows to the Dallas area.'

Situated in the bustling Design District, The HiFi embraces the building's history as a former warehouse and brings it to the future with an attention to design details that reflect contemporary architecture. Brand new from top to bottom, the music club encourages guests to make a night of it with an immersive sound system, a concert hall with an open floor surrounded by sound-enhanced walls & floors, and luminescent lighting that changes throughout the evening. The HiFi Dallas also has an outdoor patio and is easily accessible for fans with all parking hosted on-site, including optional valet, and easy rideshare access.

The two-story, 25,000 square foot, 1,000-capacity concert venue is managed by Venue Nation, and is one of the most intimate performance venues located in Texas. Guests can enjoy an up-close experience with their favorite artists that is unrivaled in Dallas.

The HiFi Dallas will also bring new job opportunities for those looking to pursue a career in venue and event management. The club will be hosting a job fair on August 6 & 7 for new roles open at the venue. Those interested are encouraged to keep an eye on The HiFi's website and social media channels.

For more information about The HiFi Dallas, please visit theHiFiDallas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Media Contact

Live Nation Concerts Media Contact:

Monique Sowinski, moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Read more about Concerts

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 16:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
