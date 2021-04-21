Log in
Live Nation Entertainment : Announces Green Nation Touring Program, Giving Artists Tools To Reduce The Environmental Impact Of Tours

04/21/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, today introduced the Green Nation Touring Program, which is developing industry-leading guidance and best practices to enhance the sustainability of concert tours.

The Green Nation Touring Program will allow Live Nation to help artists adopt and scale sustainable touring practices that prioritize people and planet. There will be focus on driving impact across all areas of the tour, including:

  • PLANNING: green venue selection, maximize efficient routing, evaluate transportation options, and more
  • PRODUCTION: stage design to power requirements can also be measured and optimized
  • SOURCING: conscious and equitable sourcing options across merch, catering and other vendor supplies
  • COMMUNITY: enhancing engagement with every community that touches a tour from fans, to crew, to the local market and brand partners

Live Nation just completed a global sustainability study, in which 82% of live music goers said they strive to maintain an environmentally sustainable lifestyle. And a key element of the program will be providing concertgoers with more sustainable options while attending shows.

'Live Nation has the opportunity and the responsibility to provide artists and fans with live music experiences that protect our planet,' said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. 'We're inspired by artists who are continually pushing for greener options, and as we develop those best practices the Green Nation Touring Program will help make them standards in the industry so collectively we can all make the biggest impact possible.'

To help drive these efforts on a global scale, Live Nation has elevated Lucy August-Perna to Director, Global Sustainability. August-Perna has been with Live Nation since 2016 leading efforts to integrate sustainability measures like waste reduction, energy efficiency, and fan and employee engagement across all Live Nation owned and operated venues in the U.S. Prior to Live Nation she spent nearly a decade working with touring artists on environmental impact reduction strategies.

To track and measure these efforts, Green Nation is establishing standardized impact measurement tools for worldwide operations, and created a venue survey to assess the sustainability of 3rd party venue options. Green Nation has also enlisted the UK based not-for-profit think tank and creative consultant Julie's Bicycle to collaborate on new tools, resources, and a green tour certification scheme to help expedite adoption of these touring practices and catalyze industry action.

The touring program continues to expand on Live Nation's Green Nation sustainability charter, which focuses on Climate Action and decarbonization of venue energy & transportation; Protection and regeneration of nature through responsible sourcing and consumption practices; as well as Community Engagement across artists, fans, employees, sponsors, vendors, and local communities.

Live Nation is committed to evolving low-carbon and regenerative practices across its portfolio and recognizes the lasting impact the company can make by striving to enhance sustainability across the 40,000 shows and 100+ festivals it hosts over 40 countries around the world in a typical year.

# # #

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

