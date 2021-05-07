Log in
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment : Dierks Bentley Toasts Summer With 2021 'Beers On Me Tour' Featuring Special Guests Riley Green And Parker McCollum

05/07/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
Bentley, Green & McCollum Release Live Performanceof Jerry Reed Classic 'Eastbound & Down' To Kick It Off Tickets Go On Sale Starting Next Friday (5/14 @ 10:00A Local Time) at Dierks.com

After selling out his warm-up dive bar tour in minutes, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley announces details today behind his upcoming amphitheater run the 2021 BEERS ON ME TOUR, produced by Live Nation. Bentley, known for his 'focus on stirring, communal moments' and 'unforgettable fire' (Indy Star) on stage, will kick off the cross-country run with specials guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum on Aug. 13th at Salt Lake City, UT's USANA Amphitheatre. Citi is the official presale credit card of the BEERS ON ME TOUR and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 11th at 10:00A local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday (5/14) at 10:00A Local Time at www.dierks.com.

'I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called 'Beers On Me' that inspired this year's tour name,' explains Bentley. 'It's a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That's exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up.'

Watch Bentley, Green and McCollum's live performance of Jerry Reed's iconic hit 'Eastbound & Down' here: https://umgn.us/EastBoundAndDown

BEERS ON ME TOUR DATES:

8/13/21 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/14/21 Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/15/21 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

8/20/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/21/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/22/21 Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's***

8/26/21 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/28/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9/16/21 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/17/21 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/18/21 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

9/23/21 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/24/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/25/21 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

10/07/21 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*

10/08/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

10/09/21 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*

10/15/21 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center**

10/16/21 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**

10/21/21 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

10/22/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

*Riley Green and TBD

**Mitchel Tennpenny and TBD

***Riley Green Only

Before his return to the road this summer, Bentley brings back his HIGH TIMES & HANGOVERS club tour next week with five shows in five nights, as the last time he headlined a dive bar tour by the same name was 2006. The sold-out run launches Tuesday (5/11) at Windjammer in Isle of Palms, SC, with special guest Cody Canada & The Departed. Additionally this summer, Bentley has been tapped to headline major festivals including the Telluride Bluegrass Festival (6/13), Windy City Smokeout (7/10), Oregon Jamboree (7/30) and Watershed (7/31).

Bentley continues to be a dominant voice for the genre with over 6.4 billion streams. Reaching a new creative high while 'making music designed to challenge' (New York Times), Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on his last album THE MOUNTAIN, which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping release. Following his 19th No. One hit at Country radio, he continues to climb the chart with his current Top 20 single 'Gone.' Bentley has amassed countless nominations from the ACMs, CMAs, Billboard Music Awards and more while also earning 14 GRAMMY  nominations. He just recently celebrated his 15 year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. As 'he is dedicated to giving fans the best performance possible' (The Tennesseean) as a headliner for national festivals and during his own headlining run, Bentley has also created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his 'Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row' franchise hosting five locations. For more information visit www.dierks.com.

Born in Jacksonville, AL, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. His full-length debut album DIFFERENT 'ROUND HERE was released in 2019 via BMLG Records and produced the GOLD-certified No. One hit 'There Was This Girl' and the PLATINUM-certified single 'I Wish Grandpa's Never Died.' Named ACM's '2020 New Male Artist of the Year,' Green recently released his latest EP IF IT WASN'T FOR TRUCKS. His additional accolades include being selected as CMT 'Listen Up Artist,' Music Row's 2019 'Next Big Things' and 'Breakout Artist of the Year' as well as one of CRS' 2020 'New Faces.'For more information visit www.RileyGreenMusic.com.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum began building a following in his native Texas with 2015's The Limestone Kid. His songwriting earned him a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Nashville in May 2018 and a recording deal with Universal Music Group Nashville in June 2019. Last fall, Parker released his new EP, Hollywood Gold, the highest-selling debut country EP of 2020. Parker just released his new single 'To Be Loved By You' and received an ACM nomination for 'New Male Artist of the Year.' For more information visit www.ParkerMccollum.com.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Read more about Concerts

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 21:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
