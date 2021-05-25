Log in
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment : Greta Van Fleet Announce Only Headline Shows In 2021, “Strange Horizons”

05/25/2021 | 03:49pm EDT
Download artwork and press photo HERE

Four Specialty Events In Nashville,
Bridgeport, Chicago And Los Angeles
 Tickets On Sale This Thursday May 27 At 10am Local Time ﻿

May 24, 2021-Grammy Award-winning band Greta Van Fleet will embark on a series of specialty events, 'Strange Horizons'-their only headline shows in 2021-at iconic venues including FirstBank Amphitheater in TN; Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in CT; Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL and Los Angeles' Greek Theatrebeginning later this summer. These limited engagements follow the band's extensive touring history, which saw them sell 1 million+ tickets in five continents over the span of three years.

'It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again,' the band shares, 'We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life!'

Tickets are on sale this Thursday, May 27 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. There will be a Peaceful Army Fan Presale on May 25, and a Local Venue Presale on May 26. See HERE for more info and a complete list of dates follows below.

The four-piece recently released their sophomore album The Battle at Garden's Gate to extensive chart success and critical acclaim, debutingat #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on theBillboard 200. The band has also raised over $15k for various non-profits via collaboration products with apparel companies including Parks Project.

The Battle at Garden's Gate explores the boundaries of the group's artistry and reflects heavily on the individual members' personal and spiritual growth during their rapid rise. 'There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had,' explains vocalist Josh Kiszka. 'It's reflecting a lot of the world that we've seen, and I think that it's reflecting a lot of personal truth,' says guitarist Jake Kiszka.

Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan back in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers, vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide, performed on late night television shows, topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019.

TOUR DATES
August 5-FirstBank Amphitheater- Franklin, TN
August 27-Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater-Bridgeport, CT
September 3- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island-Chicago, IL
October 26-Greek Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT SAMANTHA TILLMAN,
JOE COHEN, KATE RAKVIC OR CARLA SACKS AT SACKS & CO., 212.741.1000, SAMANTHA.TILLMAN@SACKSCO.COM, JOE.COHEN@SACKSCO.COM, KATE.RAKVIC@SACKSCO.COM
OR CARLA@SACKSCO.COM

NADINE PEÑA
PR CONSULTANT | LIVE NATION
NADINEPENA@LIVENATION.COM
347-413-0124

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 19:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
