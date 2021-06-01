Live Nation Entertainment : Guns N' Roses Are F'N' Back – Announce Highly Anticipated Relaunch Of Epic U.S. Tour With 14 New Dates

WHO: Guns N' Roses with special guest Mammoth WVH

WHAT: Produced by Live Nation, iconic rock legends Guns N' Roses announce the return of their tour with rescheduled dates and FOURTEEN additional new shows at stadiums & arenas across the U.S this summer and fall.

The massive touring production will kick off on July 31st at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA with stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2nd & 3rd.

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut on the GNR trek, and will perform songs from their self-titled LP (due 6/11) including single 'Distance' which has peaked at #1 on six Billboard charts.

TICKETS:

NEW DATES - Tickets for new dates are on sale beginning Friday, June 4th at 12pm local time at GunsNRoses.com.

RESCHEDULED DATES - Tickets for the rescheduled dates below are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

GUNS N' ROSES 2021 TOUR DATES:

*New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing

Sat Jul 31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

Tue Aug 03 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Thu Aug 05 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sun Aug 08 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

Wed Aug 11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

Fri Aug 13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Mon Aug 16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Thu Aug 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

Sun Aug 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

Wed Aug 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

Fri Aug 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Venue to be announced*

Mon Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

Wed Sep 01 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

Sat Sep 04 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

Wed Sep 08 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

Sat Sep 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sun Sep 12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Thu Sep 16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Sat Sep 18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Tue Sep 21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

Thu Sep 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

Sun Sep 26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

Wed Sep 29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

Sat Oct 02 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

Sun Oct 03 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

