Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.    LYV

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Nation Entertainment : Launches Online Music Discovering Platform ‘Ones To Watch' In Mainland China

03/30/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First Featuring Rising Star Orange Ocean

Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, has announced the expansion of its global artist discovery platform, ONES TO WATCH, to mainland China. The platform will be named Xīng Xiān Kàn in Mandarin and resembles the original brand mission, to focus on artist discovery.

ONES TO WATCH China is set to be the number one destination for local music fans to discover their new favourite artists. The platform will showcase the rising new talent within China including musicians, bands, and producers who will be provided with professional support to help kickstart their careers.

ORANGE OCEAN, an up-and-coming band from Qingdao, Shandong Province, is the first band to be featured on ONES TO WATCH, China. Favoured by young audiences, some of their smash hits include 'Summer Cozy Rock', and 'You Nuan Chi.' They displayed their love of ingenious guitar riff and infectious melodies infused with ocean-romantic soundscapes. With 2KM on Vocals and Guitar, Xiao Lu on Bass, Qingxi on Drums. More artists will continue to join the ONES TO WATCH platform as Live Nation China is committed to developing local emerging artists.

ONES TO WATCH was first launched by Live Nation in the United States in 2017. The platform is dedicated to introducing new artists and their music to fans globally and includes exclusive interviews, playlists, live performances, and more music content. It has played a part in the kick starting of careers for some major household names, such as Halsey, Dua Lipa, LANY, and Yungblud.

Edward Liu, Managing Director of Live Nation China says, 'Through the expansion of ONES TO WATCH to China, Live Nation is committed to developing local emerging artists, not only by exposing them to new audiences but also providing platforms for their professional development within the music industry.'

In October 2020, ONES TO WATCH was launched in New Zealand with the cooperation of Live Nation and Vodafone New Zealand. Since the launch of the platform, Kiwi music lovers have been given exclusive access to the unfolding careers of some of New Zealand's up-and-coming artists, bands, musicians, and producers. Twelve new local artists have been selected to join the platform over one year, with an online site featuring profiles, dedicated editorials, video content, and playlists which will be curated by Live Nation's New Zealand team and updated regularly. There will also be exclusive showcase events for the artists to perform at.

'Xīng Xiān Kàn ONES TO WATCH' is committed not only to creating a more open stage for local emerging artists but bringing more new music to local Chinese fans.

BE THE FIRST ONE TO SEE A NEW STAR RISING AT Xīng Xiān Kàn ONES TO WATCH

Weibo: #星先看onestowatch#
Website: www.livenation.cn/onestowatch

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

Read more about ConcertsCorporate

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 21:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
05:30pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Launches Online Music Discovering Platform ‘O..
PU
03/01LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
03/01LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Cowen & Co Adjusts Live Nation Entertainment PT to ..
MT
02/26LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Supplemental Operational and Financial Information ..
PU
02/25LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Posts Q4 Operating Loss As Revenue Plunges
MT
02/25LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
02/25LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
PR
02/18LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : To Participate In Morgan Stanley's Technology, Medi..
PR
02/11LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earning..
PR
01/21Liberty Media-backed SPAC prices IPO at $10 apiece to raise $500 mln
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 013 M - -
Net income 2021 -808 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 693 M 17 693 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 85,91 $
Last Close Price 81,75 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Jackie Beato Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.11.25%17 693
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.5.57%96 316
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-0.97%51 798
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.33.03%25 339
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED13.19%22 949
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.29.20%12 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ