Live Nation Entertainment : Launches Online Music Discovering Platform ‘Ones To Watch' In Mainland China

Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, has announced the expansion of its global artist discovery platform, ONES TO WATCH, to mainland China. The platform will be named Xīng Xiān Kàn in Mandarin and resembles the original brand mission, to focus on artist discovery.

ONES TO WATCH China is set to be the number one destination for local music fans to discover their new favourite artists. The platform will showcase the rising new talent within China including musicians, bands, and producers who will be provided with professional support to help kickstart their careers.

ORANGE OCEAN, an up-and-coming band from Qingdao, Shandong Province, is the first band to be featured on ONES TO WATCH, China. Favoured by young audiences, some of their smash hits include 'Summer Cozy Rock', and 'You Nuan Chi.' They displayed their love of ingenious guitar riff and infectious melodies infused with ocean-romantic soundscapes. With 2KM on Vocals and Guitar, Xiao Lu on Bass, Qingxi on Drums. More artists will continue to join the ONES TO WATCH platform as Live Nation China is committed to developing local emerging artists.

ONES TO WATCH was first launched by Live Nation in the United States in 2017. The platform is dedicated to introducing new artists and their music to fans globally and includes exclusive interviews, playlists, live performances, and more music content. It has played a part in the kick starting of careers for some major household names, such as Halsey, Dua Lipa, LANY, and Yungblud.

Edward Liu, Managing Director of Live Nation China says, 'Through the expansion of ONES TO WATCH to China, Live Nation is committed to developing local emerging artists, not only by exposing them to new audiences but also providing platforms for their professional development within the music industry.'

In October 2020, ONES TO WATCH was launched in New Zealand with the cooperation of Live Nation and Vodafone New Zealand. Since the launch of the platform, Kiwi music lovers have been given exclusive access to the unfolding careers of some of New Zealand's up-and-coming artists, bands, musicians, and producers. Twelve new local artists have been selected to join the platform over one year, with an online site featuring profiles, dedicated editorials, video content, and playlists which will be curated by Live Nation's New Zealand team and updated regularly. There will also be exclusive showcase events for the artists to perform at.

'Xīng Xiān Kàn ONES TO WATCH' is committed not only to creating a more open stage for local emerging artists but bringing more new music to local Chinese fans.

