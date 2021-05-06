Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Nation Entertainment : Supplemental Operational and Financial Information Q1 2021

05/06/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIRST QUARTER 2021

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION

** Information presented is as of May 6, 2021 unless otherwise indicated **

Operating Results

The company's adjusted operating loss for the quarter was $152 million, which consisted of $323 million in operational fixed costs and $171 million of contribution margin, which included $149 million from operations, along with various one-time items including insurance recoveries.

The company's artist management and merchandise businesses grew their contribution margin relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, as artists continue to generate revenue through non-touring activity including publishing rights, while the merchandise business has grown its retail and e- commerce businesses.

Ticket Sales & Refunds

Ticketmaster's ticket sales began to pick up at the beginning of March, particularly in the U.S., with weekly ticket sale counts significantly ramping as concert on-sales have restarted.

For the Live Nation concerts tours that have gone through a second refund window, the refund levels continue to generally be much lower for the second window than the approximately 17% average refund rate (through the first quarter of 2021, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2020), as the casual fans requested their refunds during the first window.

Outlook & Miscellaneous

The company currently expects the second quarter of 2021 to be its first quarter to show year-on- year improvement since the fourth quarter of 2019, and also currently expects to generate positive adjusted operating income through the second half of 2021.

Given the currently anticipated concerts activity level, through the second quarter of 2020 the company plans to continue to ramp up its operations, enabling Ticketmaster to run its on-sales, the concerts division to staff up for the amphitheater and festival season, and sponsorship staff to support delivery for brands at these events. Due to this ramp up and the reversion of some first quarter timing benefits, the company currently expects that its average monthly net burn for the first half of 2021 will be roughly in line with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

The supplemental information provided above contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including statements regarding Live Nation's anticipated future operational and financial performance. Please refer to Live Nation's SEC filings (including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K), available in the SEC Filings section of its website at investors.livenationentertainment.com, for a description of risks and uncertainties that could impact the actual results.

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
05:07pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Supplemental Operational and Financial Information ..
PU
04:59pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Earnings Flash (LYV) LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Post..
MT
04:59pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Earnings Flash (LYV) LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Post..
MT
04:44pLIVE NATION : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:40pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
04:29pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Reports Wider Q1 Loss as Revenue Declines
MT
04:19pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
04:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
12:25pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Live Nation Entertainment, Inc, 66.7% Follow-Through..
MT
05/05LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Price Target From Morgan Stanley Lifted to $75 From..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 857 M - -
Net income 2021 -808 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 226 M 17 226 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 85,00 $
Last Close Price 78,77 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Jackie Beato Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.7.20%17 226
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.4.97%95 978
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-9.18%46 376
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.29.09%25 114
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED14.02%24 517
VAIL RESORTS, INC.12.56%12 651