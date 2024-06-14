DAYGLOW Album Artwork

"With this new record, I view it as a debut. Self titled, big shabang. The past three records have shown who I was growing up, who my influences were, who I was when I was a kid, so they felt more like mixtapes. Dayglow is finally entering the world in its purest form with clarity and confidence. I want this album to define exactly what Dayglow looks like, sounds like, and feels like."- Dayglow

Multi-Platinum Certified indie pop artist Dayglow announces his highly anticipated debut album, titled DAYGLOW, will be released this fall via Mercury Records. The album, which was fully written, performed, recorded, produced, and mixed by Sloan Struble himself in his Malibu home studio, will be accompanied by a headline tour across North America this fall, dubbed Dayglow: The Tour.

Produced by Live Nation and kicking off in September, Dayglow: The Tour will see Struble perform in major venues across the US, Canada, and Mexico, including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on September 22nd, New York's Hammerstein Ballroom on October 11th, Toronto's HISTORY on October 13th, Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on November 17th, and more. Not to mention, the Austin, TX native will wrap the tour with three very special back-to-back hometown shows in various venues across the city. Fans can see Struble perform at Parish-the first Austin venue he ever played in-on November 21st, followed by shows at Scoot Inn on November 22nd and finally Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on November 23rd. See the full list of tour dates below.

On the upcoming tour, Struble says, "I think Dayglow has to be seen live to get the full picture. The vibe during the shows is so inviting and fun. People are either smiling or dancing, but it's also common to do both. I think this tour is going to be the best yet by far. I feel healthy, happy, and ready to rock."

TICKETS: Fans can sign up now HERE to access the Seated registration presale beginning on Tuesday, June 18th at 1pm ET. General onsale begins on Friday, June 21st at 10am local time at www.dayglowband.com/.

Last month, the artist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and all-around creative kicked off a new chapter with his latest single and summertime anthem "Every Little Thing I Say I Do." The nostalgically catchy song recalls the best of the early 2010's indie and alternative music scene yet remains uniquely Dayglow. It was released alongside a homemade music video, starring Struble and directed and edited by the innovator himself-watch it HERE. On the track, UPROXX proclaimed, "Dayglow described the song as 'pretty damn catchy,' which is probably what I should have written and left it at that," while Ones To Watch said, "Its punchy guitar riffs and head-nodding hook set the perfect backdrop for the summer days ahead." "Every Little Thing I Say I Do" continues to climb up the Alternative Radio Chart and is currently nearing the Top 30. Struble's brand new single "Cocoon" will officially be released on July 21st-check out a recent teaser HERE and pre-save the song now HERE.

Over the last few years, Dayglow has emerged as a Multi-Platinum Certified artist, generating billions of streams across his mixtapes Fuzzybrain [2019], Harmony House [2021], and People In Motion [2022], while serving up viral hits including the Double Platinum "Can I Call You Tonight," Platinum "Hot Rod," and Gold "Close To You," with the former becoming 2020's biggest independent alternative hit and peaking at #2 at Alternative and AAA Radio.

Since bursting onto the scene, he's sold out headline tours around the globe and graced festival stages including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Firefly Music Festival, Outside Lands, Reading & Leeds, Corona Capital, and more. His live performances have shined everywhere from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to Austin City Limits TV. Along the way, he picked up critical acclaim from Billboard, NPR, UPROXX, American Songwriter, NME, Euphoria Magazine, and Ones To Watch to name a few.

DAYGLOW: THE TOUR DATES:

September 12 // Mexico City, MX // Blackberry*~

September 14 // Monterrey, MX // Showcenter*~

September 19 // Atlanta, GA // Tabernacle*

September 21 // Birmingham, AL // Avondale Brewing Company*

September 22 // Nashville, TN // Ryman Auditorium*

September 25 // Raleigh, NC // The Ritz*

September 27 // Charlotte, NC // The Fillmore Charlotte*

September 28 // Cincinnati, OH // The Andrew J Brady Music Center*

September 29 // Louisville, KY // Mercury Ballroom*

October 01 // Grand Rapids, MI // Intersection*

October 03 // Columbus, OH // KEMBA! Live*~

October 04 // Washington, DC // The Anthem*

October 05 // Pittsburgh, PA // Stage AE*~

October 06 // Philadelphia, PA // The Fillmore Philadelphia*

October 08 // Boston, MA // MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

October 10 // Montreal, QC // MTELUS*

October 11 // New York, NY // Hammerstein Ballroom*

October 13 // Toronto, ON // HISTORY*

October 15 // Cleveland, OH // House of Blues*

October 16 // Detroit, MI // The Fillmore Detroit*

October 18 // St. Louis, MO // The Pageant*

October 19 // Indianapolis, IN // Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre*

October 22 // Madison, WI // The Sylvee*

October 24 // Chicago, IL // Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

October 25 // Minneapolis, MN // The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus*

October 26 // Kansas City, MO // The Midland Theatre*~

October 28 // Denver, CO // Mission Ballroom*~

October 31 // Tulsa, OK // Cain's Ballroom^~

November 01 // Houston, TX // Bayou Music Center^

November 02 // Dallas, TX // South Side Ballroom^

November 06 // Salt Lake City, UT // The Great Saltair^

November 08 // Seattle, WA // Moore Theatre^

November 11 // Vancouver, BC // Orpheum^

November 13 // Oakland, CA // Fox Theatre^~

November 15 // Phoenix, AZ // Arizona Financial Theatre^

November 16 // San Diego, CA // SOMA^

November 17 // Los Angeles, CA // Hollywood Palladium^

November 19 // Albuquerque, NM // El Rey Theatre^~

November 21 // Austin, TX // Parish^

November 22 // Austin, TX // Scoot Inn^

November 23 // Austin, TX // Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater^

KEY:

*Sun Room Opening

^Teenage Dads Opening

~Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT DAYGLOW:

Over the last few years, Dayglow has cemented himself as an indie pop innovator with his vibrant, vivid, and memorable music. The Texas-native singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer (a.k.a. Sloan Struble) floods every song with uncontainable and undeniable energy. As such, he's emerged as a Multi-Platinum Certified phenomenon, generating billions of streams across his mixtapes Fuzzybrain [2019], Harmony House [2021], and People In Motion [2022], while serving up viral hits including the Double Platinum "Can I Call You Tonight," Platinum "Hot Rod," and Gold "Close To You," with the former being 2020's biggest independent alternative hit and peaking at #2 at Alternative and AAA Radio. Since bursting onto the scene, he's sold out headline tours across the globe and graced festival stages including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Firefly Music Festival, Outside Lands, Reading & Leeds, Corona Capital, and more. His live performances have shined everywhere from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to Austin City Limits TV. Along the way, he picked up critical acclaim from Billboard, NPR, UPROXX, American Songwriter, NME, Euphoria Magazine, and Ones To Watch to name a few. Signing to Mercury Records in 2024, Dayglow continues to shape every level of his bright and bold vision on his latest single "Every Little Thing I Say I Do" and long awaited debut album DAYGLOW, set for release this fall.

