PHOENIX MUSIC VENUE TO BE RENAMED TALKING STICK RESORT AMPHITHEATRE

01/11/2023 | 01:10pm EST
PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation today announced that Talking Stick Resort is the new name-in-title sponsor of the popular venue formerly known as the Ak-Chin Pavilion. The iconic 20,000-seat outdoor venue serves as a pillar of entertainment for fans in the community and is now known as the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Talking Stick Resort has been a leading entertainment and hospitality destination in Scottsdale for over a decade, and this announcement marks its expansion to Phoenix.

"Talking Stick Resort prides itself on partnering with organizations with goals that align with our own," said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort. "Live Nation is just that type of partner. Like us, they are committed and passionate about providing guests with unparalleled entertainment. We are proud to have the Talking Stick Resort name associated with a legendary venue where people go to have unforgettable experiences."

The amphitheatre name-in-title acquisition for Talking Stick Resort is another addition to their already expansive entertainment portfolio that further shows their commitment to the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Talking Stick Resort has multiple venues for live entertainment where they host major internationally known performers. The Resort also has multiple restaurants, lounges, spas, pools and an adrenaline-charged casino.

"We're amidst a historic time in live music, with demand at an all-time high," said Andy Peikon, Live Nation's Senior Vice President, Head of Venue Sales. "Fans everywhere continue prioritizing concerts to connect and make lasting memories, and we're thrilled the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre will be a part of those unforgettable live music moments for fans in Phoenix."

For over 30 years, the venue has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment across genres, including Metallica, David Bowie, Jason Aldean, Wu-Tang Clan, Pearl Jam, The Police and Fleetwood Mac. The venue is also the only Phoenix Point of Pride in Maryvale, a program initiated by the Phoenix Pride Commission in 1991 to foster a sense of community pride among Valley residents. In 2022 the venue had a standout season and responded to record demand for live music by hosting one of its busiest schedule of shows. Currently, announced performers on the 2023 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre show schedule include the 98KUPD UFEST featuring Godsmack and more (May 6), Dead & Company (May 23), Shania Twain (May 30), Matchbox Twenty (May 31), Janet Jackson (June 7), ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd (August 13), Foreigner (August 20), Eric Church (September 16) with more shows to be announced soon.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort is a AAA Four Diamond rated resort located just east of the Loop 101 Freeway and Indian Bend Rd. in Scottsdale, Ariz. In addition to relaxing in one of the 497 deluxe rooms and luxury suites, guests will enjoy several upscale amenities, including: a rejuvenating spa; six world-class restaurants; live entertainment lounges; a 240,000 square foot gaming floor; three pools and more than 100,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space. For more information on Talking Stick Resort, please visit www.talkingstickresort.com or call at (480) 850-7777. For additional information, visit www.talkingstickresort.com.  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-music-venue-to-be-renamed-talking-stick-resort-amphitheatre-301719437.html

SOURCE Talking Stick Resort


© PRNewswire 2023
