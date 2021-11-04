Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky, And David Guetta To Headline Lollapalooza Paris July 16-17 At Hippodrome De Longchamp

Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky and David Guetta will headline the fourth edition of Lollapalooza Paris, along with performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta, Jack Harlow, Måneskin, Illenium, Turnstile, Phoebe Bridgers and many more. More than 50 artists will perform on four stages at Hippodrome De Longchamp on July 16-17, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at www.LollaParis.com.

Fans will continue to experience all that Lollapalooza Paris has to offer, with a diverse lineup, a wide variety of French cuisine, art exhibitions, and a space dedicated to music fans that want to learn more about how to help the world around them.

About Lollapalooza

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture over 30 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.



Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago (2005), as well as culturally rich countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France and Sweden. Lollapalooza is one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad. Lollapalooza observed its 30th anniversary in 2021, celebrating its enduring success as a powerhouse global festival brand.



Lollapalooza Paris is produced by Perry Farrell, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, C3 Presents and Live Nation France.



LOLLAPALOOZA PARIS

When: July 16-17, 2022

Where: Hippodrome de Longchamp / Paris

Website: www.lollaparis.com

Facebook: facebook.com/lollapaloozaFR

Instagram:@lollapaloozaFR

Twitter: @lollapaloozaFR



Media Contact:

Fawzi Meniri

Live Nation France

Fawzi.meniri@livenation.fr



