10:02 ET -- Live Nation is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Justice Department and more than two dozen states sued Live Nation on Thursday, alleging the entertainment giant has a monopoly in ticketing and concert promotion and should be broken up. The lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court, alleges that Live Nation used its power to squelch competition and retaliate against promoters and venues that threatened its dominance. The company chokes off competition in key pieces of the concert system, driving prices and fees higher for fans, the department said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

05-24-24 1017ET