Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-11-16 pm EST
74.01 USD   -0.36%
11/07Four-time grammy© award winner keith urban announces new las vegas residency at zappos theater at planet hollywood resort & casino
PR
11/03Live Nation Entertainment Q3 Earnings, Revenue Jump
MT
11/03Transcript : Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. senator questions Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift sales complaints

11/17/2022 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Ticketmaster faced new questions from a Democratic U.S. senator over its sales practices on Thursday, two days after Taylor Swift fans complained about website outages and long waits to buy tickets to her upcoming U.S. tour.

In the letter to Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Senator Amy Klobuchar voiced "serious concern about the state of competition in the ticketing industry and its harmful impact on consumers."

"Ticketmaster's power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services," added Klobuchar, who is chair of a Senate subcommittee on antitrust issues. "That can result in the types of dramatic service failures we saw this week, where consumers are the ones that pay the price."

On Tuesday, Swift fans swarmed the Ticketmaster website and encountered long wait times, with many unable to buy tickets. Ticketmaster said the tour generated unprecedented demand and it worked quickly to fix problems.

In her letter, Klobuchar asked Live Nation Chief Executive Michael Rapino to answer a handful of questions, including how much the company had spent to upgrade technology to handle demand surges, and what percentage of high-profile tour tickets were reserved for presales.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Klobuchar's letter.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in a 2010 deal approved by the Justice Department. The government can challenge a completed merger but rarely does so. Klobuchar, in her letter, said she had been skeptical of the combination at the time.

Ticketmaster has angered artists and fans for decades. In the mid-1990s, the grunge band Pearl Jam decided to tour without using Ticketmaster but found it too unwieldy and returned to the service after 14 months.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2022
All news about LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
11/07Four-time grammy© award winner keith urban announces new las vegas residency at zappos ..
PR
11/03Live Nation Entertainment Q3 Earnings, Revenue Jump
MT
11/03Transcript : Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, ..
CI
11/03Live Nation : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (LYV) LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Posts Q3 Revenue $6.15B, vs. Street Est ..
MT
11/03Earnings Flash (LYV) LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Posts Q3 EPS $1.39, vs. Street Est of $1..
MT
11/03Live Nation Entertainment To Present At The 2022 Liberty Investor Meeting
PR
11/03LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
11/03Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
11/03Live Nation Entertainment Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 965 M - -
Net income 2022 230 M - -
Net Debt 2022 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 86,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 747 M 16 747 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 10 200
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 74,01 $
Average target price 105,93 $
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rapino President & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Berchtold Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Jordan Zachary Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline Beato Chief Operating Officer-Concerts
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-38.17%16 747
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-15.27%39 597
BOLLORÉ SE4.47%15 694
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-34.81%14 493
VIVENDI SE-27.87%8 896
ROKU, INC.-75.07%7 922