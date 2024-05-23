May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice will seek a break up of Live Nation and its unit Ticketmaster for antitrust violations, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
