Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the worldwide leading organizer of live music shows and events. Net sales (before intercompany eliminations) break down by activity as follows: - organization of concerts, shows and festivals (81.5%): more than 17,200 events organized in 2021. At the end of 2021, the group will have 259 concert venues worldwide. In addition, the group is developing an artist management activity; - ticket sales (13.4%): 282,3 million tickets sold via the Ticketmaster.com and Livenation.com ticketing platforms, and other mobile apps; - sponsorship and event marketing services (5.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (80.7%), the United Kingdom (9.5%) and other (9.8%).

Sector Entertainment Production