Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak”) (Nasdaq: LOB) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.



In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI742b362216fb43a0af58bc7251128382. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

The call can also be accessed via a live audio webcast at http://investor.liveoakbank.com/.

After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 4, 2022, at the same audio webcast link.

