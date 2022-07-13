Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOB   US53803X1054

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.

(LOB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
31.35 USD   -1.54%
04:31pLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:30pLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
07/11Live Oak Ventures Participates in Series A Financing of Asset Class
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak”) (Nasdaq: LOB) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI742b362216fb43a0af58bc7251128382. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

The call can also be accessed via a live audio webcast at http://investor.liveoakbank.com/.

After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 4, 2022, at the same audio webcast link.

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com

Contacts:
William C. (BJ) Losch, III | CFO & Chief Banking Officer
Investor Relations
910.796.1645

Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications
Media Relations
910.597.1592


All news about LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
04:31pLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:30pLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
07/11Live Oak Ventures Participates in Series A Financing of Asset Class
GL
07/11Live Oak Ventures Participates in Series A Financing of Asset Class
AQ
07/07LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/07Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/07Raymond James Downgrades Live Oak Bancshares to Market Perform from Outperform
MT
07/01JPMorgan Downgrades Live Oak Bancshares to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
06/29Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Live Oak Bancshares to $40 From $51, Maintains Ne..
MT
06/24LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.(NASDAQGS : LOB) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 444 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,62x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 1 395 M 1 395 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 842
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,84 $
Average target price 44,40 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James S. Mahan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Lawrence Underwood President & Director
William C. Losch Chief Financial Officer
Renato Derraik Chief Information & Digital Officer
Courtney Spencer Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.-63.52%1 395
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.49%154 655
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.3.84%69 264
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.26%59 560
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.71%59 073
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.85%48 738