Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
01/27/2021 | 04:30pm EST
WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2020 net earnings available to common shareholders of $29.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, as the Company continues to execute on our strategic priorities that we believe will deliver long-term earnings for our shareholders. Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020, totaled $59.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share.
“Our mission to be America’s small business bank has never been more important. The past year was incredibly challenging for our country’s entrepreneurs, and their drive and determination reinforce why we want to fundamentally shift the way banking is done,” said James S. Mahan, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak Bancshares. “As our efforts to drive rapid change in financial technology gained momentum in 2020, our teams continued their relentless focus on supporting customers in a time unequaled in recent history. In 2020, we grew assets by $3 billion by serving small businesses across the U.S. and significantly increased net income. Our balance sheet and funding model position us very well to serve America’s small businesses in the coming year. We will continue to drive the core earnings of the bank, while providing vital capital to small business owners who are the cornerstone of our country’s economy.”
Year over Year Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Increase (Decrease)
2020
2019
Dollars
Percent
Net interest income and servicing revenues
$
221,323
$
168,116
$
53,207
32
%
Net income
59,543
18,034
41,509
230
Diluted earnings per share
1.43
0.44
0.99
225
Non-GAAP net income (1)
60,507
18,220
42,287
232
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)
1.45
0.45
1.00
222
Loan and lease production:
Loans and leases originated
$
4,450,198
$
2,001,886
$
2,448,312
122
%
% Fully funded
78.6
%
51.4
%
n/a
n/a
Total loans and leases:
$
6,320,552
$
3,593,733
$
2,726,819
76
%
Total assets:
7,872,303
4,812,828
3,059,475
64
Total deposits:
5,712,828
4,226,980
1,485,848
35
Fourth Quarter 2020 Key Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Increase (Decrease)
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Dollars
Percent
Q3 2020
Net interest income and servicing revenues
$
68,985
$
44,741
$
24,244
54
%
$
58,166
Net income
29,588
6,832
22,756
333
33,780
Diluted earnings per share
0.68
0.17
0.51
300
0.81
Non-GAAP net income (1)
29,778
6,832
22,946
336
34,554
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)
0.69
0.17
0.52
303
0.83
Loan and lease production:
Loans and leases originated
$
808,010
$
523,688
$
284,322
54
%
$
966,499
% Fully funded
55.6
%
49.0
%
n/a
n/a
72.9
%
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Loans and Leases
At December 31, 2020, the total loan and lease portfolio increased to $6.32 billion, 75.9% above its level a year ago and 1.5% above its level at September 30, 2020. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, loans and leases held for investment increased $107.9 million, or 2.1%, to $5.15 billion while loans held for sale decreased $14.7 million, or 1.2%, to $1.18 billion. The total loan and lease portfolio at December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, of $6.32 billion and $6.23 billion, respectively, was comprised of 40.4% and 37.9% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively. Average loans and leases were $6.29 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.87 billion during the third quarter of 2020.
The total loan and lease portfolio of $6.32 billion is comprised of $1.50 billion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at December 31, 2020. PPP loans comprised $1.76 billion of the total loans and leases originated during the year ended December 31, 2020 and are carried at historical cost classified as held for investment.
Loan and lease originations for the year ended December 31, 2020, increased by 122.3% to $4.45 billion compared to $2.00 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, loan and lease originations totaled $2.69 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 34.3% compared to the prior year. Loan and lease originations totaled $808.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $158.5 million, or 16.4%, from the third quarter of 2020.
Loans and leases held for investment, loan and lease originations, and average loans and leases were impacted by PPP loans originated in the second and third quarters of 2020. The unguaranteed percentage of the total loan and lease portfolio, as previously mentioned, is significantly influenced by the addition of PPP loans carrying a 100% government guarantee.
Deposits
Total deposits increased to $5.71 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.49 billion compared to December 31, 2019, and an increase of $6.8 million compared to September 30, 2020.
The modest increase in total deposits from the prior quarter is the result of utilization of heightened liquidity levels on the balance sheet at the start of the quarter in response to COVID-19 uncertainties. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $138.6 million, or 2.4%, to $5.55 billion, compared to $5.69 billion for the third quarter of 2020. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 113.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 103.1% for the third quarter of 2020. The ratio is influenced by average PPP loan volume and the use of the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) classified as long-term borrowings.
Borrowings
Borrowings totaled $1.54 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $14 thousand and $1.75 billion at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company decreased borrowings by $205.0 million primarily by reducing the outstanding balance in the Federal Reserve’s PPPLF to $1.53 billion as of December 31, 2020. The PPPLF has a 100% advance rate equal to the principal amount of PPP loans pledged as security, carries an interest rate of 0.35% and loans financed under the PPPLF have a neutral impact on regulatory leverage capital ratios.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 rose to $62.3 million compared to $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $51.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $194.7 million, a $54.6 million increase from the prior year primarily due to the increases in the volume of interest earning assets.
The increase for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven by the significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolios reflecting the Company's ongoing initiative to grow recurring revenue sources and further enhanced by the origination of $1.76 billion in PPP loans in the second and third quarters of 2020.
The increase from the third quarter of 2020 arose principally from a higher average loan and lease portfolio balance enhanced by a 56-basis point improvement in the net interest margin from 2.77% to 3.33%. The increase in interest earning asset yields of 39 basis points was primarily driven by fees recognized on PPP loans originated in the second and third quarters of 2020. The asset yield was complimented by the 14-basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, to 1.13% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities over the third quarter was largely the result of a lag in deposit repricing from the first quarter of 2020 cuts in federal funds rates combined with runoff of higher rate maturing deposits.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $10.8 million compared to $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $47.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.
The primary drivers of the decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020 were net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option and equity method investment losses. The net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option totaled $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a $6.2 million decrease compared to the net gain for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $8.2 million decrease compared to the net gain for the third quarter of 2020. The valuation of loans was negatively impacted by market conditions arising from the impact of COVID-19 and model refinements in recognition of loss experience in non-mature verticals. Equity method investments loss totaled $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a $7.0 million increase from the loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $7.5 million increase from the loss for the third quarter of 2020. The higher loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was largely a product of the Company’s pro rata portion of income tax expense arising from an investee’s conversion from a partnership to a corporation.
Additionally, the loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a gain of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the negative loan servicing asset revaluation was largely the result of increased paydowns combined with the above mentioned COVID-19 impacted market conditions. Compared to the prior quarter, equity security investment gains decreased $14.6 million to $107 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020 following the recognition of a $13.7 million non-cash gain during the third quarter of 2020 arising from the increase in the market value of the Company’s investment in Greenlight Financial Technology, Inc.
Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest income, the Company’s net gains on sales of loans increased $3.6 million to $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $2.3 million compared to $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The volume of guaranteed loan sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 remained relatively flat at $110.6 million compared to $105.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $114.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.
The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales increased to $115.9 thousand per million sold in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus $106.2 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $110.2 thousand in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in average guaranteed loan sale pricing from the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven by the mix of loans sold by the Company and market conditions for the purchase of guaranteed loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $52.4 million compared to $44.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $42.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Salaries and employee benefits for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $29.5 million compared to $24.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries and benefits of $5.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 was largely driven by the vesting of approximately 2.5 million restricted stock unit awards with market price conditions that impacted both compensation expense and payroll tax expense by a combined $4.1 million.
Also contributing to the increase in noninterest expense was other expense of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in other expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2020 was largely comprised of increased franchise tax accruals and other operational expenses. Also influencing the quarter over quarter increase in other expense was a third quarter recovery from a previously recognized asset impairment.
The increase in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was mitigated in part by a decrease in travel expense of $1.2 million.
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost were $537 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $536 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, was 0.05% and 0.13%, respectively. Net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost for the year ended December 31, 2020, totaled $15.3 million compared to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2020, was principally driven by the third quarter reclassification of fifteen hotel loans from held for investment to held for sale totaling $81.2 million in net investment. The reclassification to held for sale resulted in a write down reflected in charge-offs of $9.8 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, were 0.45% and 0.10%, respectively.
Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $5.4 million and $7.5 million accounted for under the fair value option at December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively, decreased to $20.1 million, or 0.46% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at December 31, 2020, compared to $20.2 million, or 0.48%, at September 30, 2020.
The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets increased $293 thousand to $935 thousand at December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020. Foreclosed assets increased $891 thousand to $4.2 million at December 31, 2020, from $3.3 million at September 30, 2020.
Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses
The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $8.6 million compared to $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (“CECL”) standard effective January 1, 2020, and accordingly determined to use forecasted levels of unemployment as a primary economic variable in forecasting future expected losses. Ongoing developments and changing economic forecasts related to the COVID-19 pandemic significantly influences the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. This, combined with the growing loan and lease portfolio and model refinements in recognition of loss experience in non-mature verticals, resulted in $40.7 million of provision for loan and lease credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $15.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $52.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $44.2 million at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.21% and 1.05% at December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost is heavily influenced by the 100% guaranteed PPP loans.
Income Tax
Income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $17.6 million compared to a net income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $2.1 million and an income tax expense of $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The income tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was principally the product of the previously mentioned vesting of restricted stock unit awards with market price conditions during the fourth quarter. Upon vesting, the fair value of these awards exceeded the total compensation cost recognized by the Company for book purposes, which resulted in the recognition of a tax benefit of $22.1 million. For the year ended December 31, 2020, there was a total income tax benefit of $12.2 million largely driven by the vesting of restricted stock awards in the fourth quarter in addition to a tax benefit of $3.7 million due to the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020, which allows the carryback of certain net operating losses to each of the five taxable years preceding the taxable year of such losses.
Shareholders’ Equity
Total shareholders’ equity decreased by $16.3 million, or 2.8%, during the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was principally due to cash paid for employee tax obligations in lieu of stock for settlement of vested restricted stock unit awards discussed above. Total cash paid in lieu of stock during the fourth quarter was $49.0 million.
During 2020, 1,807,774 shares of Class B common stock (non-voting) were converted to Class A common stock (voting) in connection with private sales. The conversion decreased the value of Class B common stock (non-voting) and increased the value of Class A common stock (voting) by $19.1 million.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
Interest income
Loans and fees on loans
$
79,166
$
70,621
$
62,022
$
58,961
$
57,017
Investment securities, taxable
3,345
4,123
3,786
3,762
3,911
Other interest earning assets
529
334
1,009
750
885
Total interest income
83,040
75,078
66,817
63,473
61,813
Interest expense
Deposits
19,195
22,155
25,121
23,255
23,801
Borrowings
1,544
1,560
798
57
1
Total interest expense
20,739
23,715
25,919
23,312
23,802
Net interest income
62,301
51,363
40,898
40,161
38,011
Provision for loan and lease credit losses
8,634
10,274
9,958
11,792
4,809
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses
53,667
41,089
30,940
28,369
33,202
Noninterest income
Loan servicing revenue
6,684
6,803
6,691
6,422
6,730
Loan servicing asset revaluation
(5,756
)
2,061
(1,571
)
(4,692
)
(4,135
)
Net gains on sales of loans
14,976
12,690
10,695
11,112
11,364
Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option
(4,759
)
3,403
(1,089
)
(10,638
)
1,432
Equity method investments income (loss)
(8,739
)
(1,231
)
(2,243
)
(2,478
)
(1,769
)
Equity security investments gains (losses), net
107
14,705
161
(64
)
54
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale, net
—
1,225
734
(79
)
528
Lease income
2,615
2,634
2,635
2,624
2,600
Management fee income
2,206
1,296
1,206
1,644
1,556
Other noninterest income
3,469
3,458
5,192
1,891
1,765
Total noninterest income
10,803
47,044
22,411
5,742
20,125
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
29,477
24,203
30,782
28,063
24,072
Travel expense
1,056
250
364
1,781
2,246
Professional services expense
1,691
1,346
1,385
1,937
983
Advertising and marketing expense
973
552
624
1,361
1,630
Occupancy expense
2,302
2,079
1,955
2,421
2,528
Data processing expense
3,414
3,009
2,764
3,157
1,847
Equipment expense
4,002
4,314
4,652
4,635
4,402
Other loan origination and maintenance expense
3,173
2,669
2,492
2,456
2,390
FDIC insurance
2,147
2,095
1,721
1,510
2,012
Other expense
4,200
2,133
1,361
2,170
2,300
Total noninterest expense
52,435
42,650
48,100
49,491
44,410
Income (loss) before taxes
12,035
45,483
5,251
(15,380
)
8,917
Income tax (benefit) expense
(17,553
)
11,703
1,474
(7,778
)
2,085
Net income (loss)
$
29,588
$
33,780
$
3,777
$
(7,602
)
$
6,832
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.83
$
0.09
$
(0.19
)
$
0.17
Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.81
$
0.09
$
(0.19
)
$
0.17
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
41,320,851
40,542,696
40,506,671
40,334,179
40,291,867
Diluted
43,333,707
41,549,632
41,122,025
41,074,049
41,178,472
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
As of the quarter ended
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
297,167
$
608,826
$
1,256,958
$
254,077
$
124,610
Federal funds sold
21,153
25,924
91,188
158,226
96,787
Certificates of deposit with other banks
6,500
7,250
7,250
7,250
7,250
Investment securities available-for-sale
750,098
765,777
779,794
574,168
540,045
Loans held for sale (1)
1,175,470
1,190,200
976,594
996,050
966,447
Loans and leases held for investment (2)
5,145,082
5,037,199
4,650,056
2,817,491
2,627,286
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(52,306
)
(44,210
)
(44,083
)
(35,906
)
(28,234
)
Net loans and leases
5,092,776
4,992,989
4,605,973
2,781,585
2,599,052
Premises and equipment, net
259,267
253,737
269,063
274,177
279,099
Foreclosed assets
4,155
3,264
5,660
6,744
5,612
Servicing assets
33,918
37,831
33,834
33,532
35,365
Other assets
231,799
207,583
182,840
187,760
158,561
Total assets
$
7,872,303
$
8,093,381
$
8,209,154
$
5,273,569
$
4,812,828
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
75,287
$
58,771
$
53,938
$
51,275
$
51,965
Interest-bearing
5,637,541
5,647,273
5,819,354
4,588,126
4,175,015
Total deposits
5,712,828
5,706,044
5,873,292
4,639,401
4,226,980
Borrowings
1,542,093
1,747,083
1,721,029
50,012
14
Other liabilities
49,532
56,090
66,398
50,384
53,448
Total liabilities
7,304,453
7,509,217
7,660,719
4,739,797
4,280,442
Shareholders’ equity
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
—
—
—
—
—
Class A common stock (voting)
298,890
325,753
319,542
314,994
309,526
Class B common stock (non-voting)
11,729
26,106
28,753
28,753
30,871
Retained earnings
235,724
207,400
174,837
172,276
180,265
Accumulated other comprehensive income
21,507
24,905
25,303
17,749
11,724
Total equity
567,850
584,164
548,435
533,772
532,386
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
7,872,303
$
8,093,381
$
8,209,154
$
5,273,569
$
4,812,828
(1)
Includes $36.1 million, $30.4 million, $32.1 million, $19.2 million and $16.2 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2)
Includes $815.4 million, $845.7 million, $834.6 million, $831.4 million and $824.5 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Statements of Income (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Interest income
Loans and fees on loans
$
270,770
$
207,836
Investment securities, taxable
15,016
15,345
Other interest earning assets
2,622
4,799
Total interest income
288,408
227,980
Interest expense
Deposits
89,726
87,897
Borrowings
3,959
1
Total interest expense
93,685
87,898
Net interest income
194,723
140,082
Provision for loan and lease credit losses
40,658
15,212
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses
154,065
124,870
Noninterest income
Loan servicing revenue
26,600
28,034
Loan servicing asset revaluation
(9,958
)
(16,581
)
Net gains on sales of loans
49,473
29,002
Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option
(13,083
)
7,408
Equity method investments income (loss)
(14,691
)
(7,889
)
Equity security investments gains (losses), net
14,909
3,532
Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale, net
1,880
620
Lease income
10,508
9,655
Management fee income
6,352
1,742
Other noninterest income
14,010
7,996
Total noninterest income
86,000
63,519
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
112,525
90,634
Travel expense
3,451
6,921
Professional services expense
6,359
6,859
Advertising and marketing expense
3,510
5,936
Occupancy expense
8,757
8,116
Data processing expense
12,344
9,265
Equipment expense
17,603
16,327
Other loan origination and maintenance expense
10,790
9,272
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
—
602
FDIC insurance
7,473
3,447
Other expense
9,864
7,545
Total noninterest expense
192,676
164,924
Income before taxes
47,389
23,465
Income tax (benefit) expense
(12,154
)
5,431
Net income
$
59,543
$
18,034
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.46
$
0.45
Diluted
$
1.43
$
0.44
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
40,677,496
40,222,758
Diluted
41,771,250
41,053,514
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quarterly Selected Financial Data (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
Income Statement Data
Net income (loss)
$
29,588
$
33,780
$
3,777
$
(7,602
)
$
6,832
Per Common Share
Net income (loss), basic
$
0.72
$
0.83
$
0.09
$
(0.19
)
$
0.17
Net income (loss), diluted
0.68
0.81
0.09
(0.19
)
0.17
Dividends declared
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Book value
13.38
14.69
13.53
13.22
13.20
Tangible book value (1)
13.28
14.30
13.43
13.22
13.20
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.49
%
1.67
%
0.22
%
(0.61
)%
0.58
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
19.86
23.64
2.68
(5.64
)
5.06
Net interest margin
3.33
2.77
2.56
3.55
3.57
Efficiency ratio (1)
71.73
43.89
76.87
107.63
77.09
Noninterest income to total revenue
14.78
47.15
34.64
12.66
34.02
Selected Loan Metrics
Loans and leases originated
$
808,010
$
966,499
$
2,175,055
$
500,634
$
523,688
Guaranteed loans sold
110,588
114,731
154,980
162,297
105,002
Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans
115.94
110.19
66.76
63.71
106.16
Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans (2)
114.07
107.99
65.94
83.48
94.86
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced:
Guaranteed
2,819,625
2,878,664
2,840,429
2,761,015
2,746,480
Unguaranteed
385,998
264,829
231,602
223,587
224,127
Total
3,205,623
3,143,493
3,072,031
2,984,602
2,970,607
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (4)
1.21
%
1.05
%
1.16
%
1.81
%
1.57
%
Net charge-offs (4)
$
537
$
10,147
$
1,781
$
2,799
$
536
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (3) (4)
0.05
%
1.03
%
0.21
%
0.58
%
0.13
%
Nonperforming loans and leases (4) (5)
$
46,110
$
46,749
$
40,275
$
34,088
$
21,937
Foreclosed assets
4,155
3,264
5,660
6,744
5,612
Nonperforming loans and leases (unguaranteed exposure) (4) (5)
20,078
20,153
13,122
9,623
7,224
Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure)
935
642
1,199
1,478
1,120
Nonperforming loans and leases not guaranteed by the SBA and foreclosures (4) (5)
$
21,013
$
20,795
$
14,321
$
11,101
$
8,344
Nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosures, not guaranteed by the SBA, to total assets (4) (5)
0.30
%
0.29
%
0.20
%
0.25
%
0.21
%
Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option
$
35,499
$
47,434
$
46,221
$
60,558
$
49,739
Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option (unguaranteed exposure)
5,387
7,495
6,352
8,193
6,700
Capital Ratios
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.21
%
13.09
%
12.84
%
13.81
%
14.90
%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.45
14.19
13.99
14.83
15.74
Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.21
13.09
12.84
13.81
14.90
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)
8.40
8.44
7.96
9.94
10.65
Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data (1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts. (3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized. (4) Excludes loans measured at fair value. (5) The quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 exclude one $6.1 million hotel loan classified as held for sale.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin (Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest earning assets:
Interest earning balances in other banks
$
384,811
$
524
0.54
%
$
681,408
$
320
0.18
%
Federal funds sold
24,420
5
0.08
54,979
14
0.10
Investment securities
722,353
3,345
1.84
755,412
4,123
2.17
Loans held for sale
1,179,502
15,414
5.18
1,084,024
14,399
5.27
Loans and leases held for investment (1)
5,114,069
63,752
4.95
4,782,075
56,222
4.66
Total interest earning assets
7,425,155
83,040
4.44
7,357,898
75,078
4.05
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(44,286
)
(44,054
)
Non-interest earning assets
581,882
778,826
Total assets
$
7,962,751
$
8,092,670
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing checking
$
309,787
$
460
0.59
%
$
500,007
$
747
0.59
%
Savings
1,929,378
3,226
0.66
1,669,199
3,674
0.87
Money market accounts
92,372
73
0.31
95,151
83
0.35
Certificates of deposit
3,217,854
15,436
1.90
3,423,643
17,651
2.05
Total interest bearing deposits
5,549,391
19,195
1.37
5,688,000
22,155
1.55
Borrowings
1,702,129
1,544
0.36
1,733,805
1,560
0.36
Total interest bearing liabilities
7,251,520
20,739
1.13
7,421,805
23,715
1.27
Non-interest bearing deposits
56,427
43,993
Non-interest bearing liabilities
58,955
55,353
Shareholders' equity
595,849
571,519
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,962,751
$
8,092,670
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$
62,301
3.31
%
$
51,363
2.78
%
Net interest margin
3.33
2.77
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
102.39
%
99.14
%
(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)
As of and for the three months ended
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
Total shareholders’ equity
$
567,850
$
584,164
$
548,435
$
533,772
$
532,386
Less:
Goodwill
1,797
1,797
1,797
—
—
Other intangible assets
2,179
2,218
2,294
—
—
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)
$
563,874
$
580,149
$
544,344
$
533,772
$
532,386
Shares outstanding (c)
42,452,446
40,575,982
40,525,632
40,380,201
40,316,974
Total assets
$
7,872,303
$
8,093,381
$
8,209,154
$
5,273,569
$
4,812,828
Less:
Goodwill
1,797
1,797
1,797
—
—
Other intangible assets
2,179
2,218
2,294
—
—
Tangible assets (b)
$
7,868,327
$
8,089,366
$
8,205,063
$
5,273,569
$
4,812,828
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)
7.17
%
7.17
%
6.63
%
10.12
%
11.06
%
Tangible book value per share (a/c)
$
13.28
$
14.30
$
13.43
$
13.22
$
13.20
Efficiency ratio:
Noninterest expense (d)
$
52,435
$
42,650
$
48,100
$
49,491
$
44,410
Net interest income
62,301
51,363
40,898
40,161
38,011
Noninterest income
10,803
47,044
22,411
5,742
20,125
Less: gain (loss) on sale of securities
—
1,225
734
(79
)
528
Adjusted operating revenue (e)
$
73,104
$
97,182
$
62,575
$
45,982
$
57,608
Efficiency ratio (d/e)
71.73
%
43.89
%
76.87
%
107.63
%
77.09
%
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued) (Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2019
4Q 2020
4Q 2019
Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income:
Net income
$
29,588
$
33,780
$
6,832
$
59,543
$
18,034
Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft
6
—
—
6
(357
)
Impairment on aircraft held for sale
244
1,019
—
1,263
—
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
—
—
—
—
602
Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items *
(60
)
(245
)
—
(305
)
(59
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
29,778
$
34,554
$
6,832
$
60,507
$
18,220
* Estimated at 24.0%
Non-GAAP earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.85
$
0.17
$
1.49
$
0.45
Diluted
$
0.69
$
0.83
$
0.17
$
1.45
$
0.44
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
41,320,851
40,542,696
40,291,867
40,677,496
40,222,758
Diluted
43,333,707
41,549,632
41,178,472
41,771,250
41,053,514
Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported to non-GAAP:
Noninterest income, as reported
$
10,803
$
47,044
$
20,125
$
86,000
$
63,519
Gain on sale of aircraft
—
—
—
—
(357
)
Noninterest income, non-GAAP
$
10,803
$
47,044
$
20,125
$
86,000
$
63,162
Noninterest expense, as reported
$
52,435
$
42,650
$
44,410
$
192,676
$
164,924
Loss on sale of aircraft
(6
)
—
—
(6
)
—
Impairment on aircraft held for sale
(244
)
(1,019
)
—
(1,263
)
—
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
—
—
—
—
(602
)
Noninterest expense, non-GAAP
$
52,185
$
41,631
$
44,410
$
191,407
$
164,322
Income before taxes, as reported
$
12,035
$
45,483
$
8,917
$
47,389
$
23,465
Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft
6
—
—
6
(357
)
Impairment on aircraft held for sale
244
1,019
—
1,263
—
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
—
—
—
—
602
Income before taxes, non-GAAP
$
12,285
$
46,502
$
8,917
$
48,658
$
23,710
Income tax (benefit) expense, as reported
$
(17,553
)
$
11,703
$
2,085
$
(12,154
)
$
5,431
Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items
60
245
—
305
59
Income tax (benefit) expense, non-GAAP
$
(17,493
)
$
11,948
$
2,085
$
(11,849
)
$
5,490
This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the applicable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.