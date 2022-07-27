Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
WILMINGTON, N.C., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2022 net income of $97.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share. The second quarter of 2022 included a pretax gain of $120.5 million related to the sale of the Company’s investment in Finxact, Inc. (“Finxact”).
“We continue to be optimistic about the future, as the second quarter’s performance indicates there are ample opportunities to serve America’s small businesses on our next-generation platform,” said Live Oak Bancshares Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “The capital gains we recognized this quarter through our Finxact investment add more fuel to our mission, giving Live Oak a unique position to be nimble and innovative while maintaining a focus on safety and soundness.”
Second Quarter 2022 Key Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Increase (Decrease)
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
Dollars
Percent
2Q 2021
Total revenue (1)
$
208,463
$
110,447
$
98,016
89
%
$
141,573
Total noninterest expense
80,879
65,714
15,165
23
57,558
Income before taxes
122,317
42,897
79,420
185
76,169
Effective tax rate
20.7
%
19.6
%
n/a
n/a
16.5
%
Net income
$
97,039
$
34,509
$
62,530
181
%
$
63,582
Diluted earnings per share
2.16
0.76
1.40
184
1.41
Loan and lease production:
Loans and leases originated
$
959,635
$
865,063
$
94,572
11
%
$
1,153,693
% Fully funded
58.6
%
55.9
%
n/a
n/a
58.6
%
Total loans and leases:
$
7,059,943
$
6,766,876
$
293,067
4
%
$
6,506,334
Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans:
6,998,579
6,636,056
362,523
5
5,579,038
Total assets:
9,120,897
8,619,966
500,931
6
8,243,186
Total deposits:
8,155,744
7,637,163
518,581
7
6,520,833
(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.
Loans and Leases
As of June 30, 2022, the total loan and lease portfolio was $7.06 billion, 4.3% above its level at March 31, 2022, and 8.5% above its level a year ago. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, loans and leases held for investment increased $122.0 million, or 2.1%, to $5.86 billion while loans held for sale increased $171.1 million, or 16.6%, to $1.20 billion. This growth was the product of strong origination volumes combined with intentionally holding loans available for sale for longer periods of time before sale, as discussed in more detail below. Average loans and leases were $6.93 billion during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.72 billion during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the total loan and lease portfolio increased by $362.5 million, or 5.5%, compared to March 31, 2022, and $1.42 billion, or 25.4%, compared to June 30, 2021.
The total loan and lease portfolio of $7.06 billion includes $61.4 million of PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at June 30, 2022, which are carried at historical cost and classified as held for investment. The total loan and lease portfolio at June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 was comprised of 55.5% and 54.9% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.
Loan and lease originations totaled $959.6 million during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $94.6 million, or 10.9%, from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding PPP loans, loan and lease originations decreased $154.3 million, or 13.9%, from the second quarter of 2021.
Deposits
Total deposits increased to $8.16 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $518.6 million compared to March 31, 2022, and an increase of $1.63 billion compared to June 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the prior periods provides support for the growth in the loan and lease portfolio.
Average total interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2022 increased $453.5 million, or 6.3%, to $7.70 billion, compared to $7.25 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 89.9% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 92.8% for the first quarter of 2022.
Borrowings
Borrowings totaled $86.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $196.9 million and $1.01 billion at March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company decreased borrowings by $110.7 million and $926.2 million as compared to March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, primarily by reducing the outstanding balance in the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility to $48.2 million as of June 30, 2022.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $79.9 million compared to $77.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $71.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.
The net interest margin for the second and first quarters of 2022 was 3.89% and 4.02%, respectively, a decrease of thirteen basis points quarter over quarter. This decrease was due to heightened average liquidity levels combined with recent interest rate increases where deposits are repricing more rapidly than the Company’s loan portfolio. During the second quarter of 2022, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by eighteen basis points while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by four basis points.
The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 was driven by growth in both average yield and volume for the total loan and lease portfolio outpacing moderate growth in interest-bearing liabilities combined with an increase in average cost of funds. The benefit of rising rates on the Company’s cash and loan portfolio was mitigated by the increase in the average cost of funds from 0.86% for the second quarter of 2021 to 0.99% for the second quarter of 2022.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $128.5 million compared to $32.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $70.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in noninterest income changes are outlined below.
The largest driver of the increase in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 arose from equity method investments income of $119.1 million, principally comprised of the $120.5 million gain associated with Fiserv, Inc.’s acquisition of the Company’s ownership in Finxact. In comparison, the second quarter of 2021 had a $44.1 million gain related to the Company’s investment in Greenlight Financial Technologies, which partially offset the overall increase over the prior year.
The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the loss on loan servicing asset revaluation for both periods was principally the result of negative market pricing influenced by heightened interest rates and broader movements in market conditions.
Net gains on sales of loans decreased by $15.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2022 and $10.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was a product of heightened sales in the first quarter of 2022 in advance of expected market premium changes combined with the second quarter of 2022 emergence of the negative market conditions discussed above. The average net gain on sale premium was 108%, 109% and 112% for the second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021, respectively. Based primarily upon these market conditions, the Company decreased the volume of guaranteed loans sold to $68.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $219.7 million sold in the first quarter of 2022 and $130.9 million sold in the second quarter of 2021.
The net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option totaled $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $5.0 million decrease compared to the $516 thousand net gain for the first quarter of 2022 and a $5.6 million decrease compared to the $1.1 million net gain for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in valuation of loans accounted for under the fair value option compared to both prior periods was largely the result of negative market pricing influences discussed above.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $80.9 million compared to $65.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $57.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in noninterest expense changes are outlined below.
Salaries and employee benefits for the second quarter of 2022 increased $7.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2022 and increased $13.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and employee benefits compared to both prior periods was principally related to continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiatives. The second quarter of 2022 included an additional $7.5 million bonus accrual related to the earlier discussed Finxact gain, largely comprising the increase over the first quarter of 2022.
Contributions and donations for the second quarter of 2022 increased $4.8 million compared to both the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021. This increase was related to a special charitable donation during the second quarter of 2022 of $5.0 million made in connection with the Finxact gain discussed earlier.
Asset Quality
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $2.5 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.4 million in both the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, was 0.19%, 0.19% and 0.21%, respectively.
Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $3.6 million and $4.5 million accounted for under the fair value option at June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, decreased to $12.0 million, or 0.22% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at June 30, 2022, compared to $19.5 million, or 0.38%, at March 31, 2022.
Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses
The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $5.3 million compared to $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. The level of provision expense in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of charge-off experience from one relationship.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $65.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $63.1 million at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.24% and 1.23% at June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Income Tax
Income tax expense and related effective tax rate was $25.3 million and 20.7% for the second quarter of 2022, $8.4 million and 19.6% for the first quarter of 2022 and $12.6 million and 16.5% for the second quarter of 2021, respectively. The higher level of income tax expense for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021 was primarily from the increased pretax income resulting from the Finxact gain. The higher effective tax rate in 2022 compared to 2021 is principally due to lower levels of expected renewable energy tax credits in 2022 combined with tax benefits arising from the vesting of stock unit awards which vested in 2021.
Shareholders’ Equity
Total shareholders’ equity increased by $78.3 million, or 11.0%, during the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to $97.0 million in net income partially offset by $22.8 million of negative market impacts on the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio included in accumulated other comprehensive loss.
Conference Call
About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
2Q 2022 Change vs.
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
1Q 2022
2Q 2021
Interest income
%
%
Loans and fees on loans
$
94,157
$
89,198
$
88,577
$
89,388
$
84,780
5.6
11.1
Investment securities, taxable
4,046
3,399
3,455
3,147
2,975
19.0
36.0
Other interest earning assets
1,044
185
171
224
244
464.3
327.9
Total interest income
99,247
92,782
92,203
92,786
87,999
7.0
12.8
Interest expense
Deposits
18,777
14,348
13,817
14,159
14,820
30.9
26.7
Borrowings
536
655
748
892
1,717
(18.2
)
(68.8
)
Total interest expense
19,313
15,003
14,565
15,051
16,537
28.7
16.8
Net interest income
79,934
77,779
77,638
77,735
71,462
2.8
11.9
Provision for loan and lease credit losses
5,267
1,836
3,918
4,319
7,846
186.9
(32.9
)
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses
74,667
75,943
73,720
73,416
63,616
(1.7
)
17.4
Noninterest income
Loan servicing revenue
6,477
6,356
6,289
6,278
6,218
1.9
4.2
Loan servicing asset revaluation
(8,668
)
(1,569
)
(4,160
)
(5,878
)
(3,181
)
(452.5
)
(172.5
)
Net gains on sales of loans
5,630
20,977
20,257
18,860
16,234
(73.2
)
(65.3
)
Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option
(4,461
)
516
(66
)
(1,030
)
1,135
(964.5
)
(493.0
)
Equity method investments income (loss)
119,056
(2,124
)
2,969
(1,250
)
(2,278
)
5,705.3
5,326.3
Equity security investments gains (losses), net
1,655
(44
)
218
176
44,253
3,861.4
(96.3
)
Lease income
2,510
2,503
2,521
2,527
2,616
0.3
(4.1
)
Management fee income
2,558
1,488
1,482
1,489
1,473
71.9
73.7
Other noninterest income
3,772
4,565
4,246
4,104
3,641
(17.4
)
3.6
Total noninterest income
128,529
32,668
33,756
25,276
70,111
293.4
83.3
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
46,276
38,507
32,464
28,202
32,900
20.2
40.7
Travel expense
2,358
1,897
1,782
1,819
1,549
24.3
52.2
Professional services expense
3,988
2,791
3,724
4,251
3,329
42.9
19.8
Advertising and marketing expense
2,301
1,729
1,844
1,631
875
33.1
163.0
Occupancy expense
2,773
2,327
2,045
2,042
2,224
19.2
24.7
Technology expense
5,762
6,053
6,489
6,150
5,131
(4.8
)
12.3
Equipment expense
3,784
3,816
3,741
3,706
3,721
(0.8
)
1.7
Other loan origination and maintenance expense
3,022
3,113
3,406
3,489
3,307
(2.9
)
(8.6
)
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
50
—
—
60
—
100.0
100.0
FDIC insurance
2,164
1,972
1,931
1,670
1,704
9.7
27.0
Contributions and donations
5,515
723
328
523
686
662.8
703.9
Other expense
2,886
2,786
1,944
1,916
2,132
3.6
35.4
Total noninterest expense
80,879
65,714
59,698
55,459
57,558
23.1
40.5
Income before taxes
122,317
42,897
47,778
43,233
76,169
185.1
60.6
Income tax expense
25,278
8,388
17,631
9,394
12,587
201.4
100.8
Net income
$
97,039
$
34,509
$
30,147
$
33,839
$
63,582
181.2
52.6
Earnings per share
Basic
$
2.22
$
0.79
$
0.69
$
0.78
$
1.48
181.0
50.0
Diluted
$
2.16
$
0.76
$
0.66
$
0.76
$
1.41
184.2
53.2
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
43,824,707
43,701,943
43,492,172
43,329,889
43,173,312
Diluted
44,803,278
45,227,536
45,474,530
45,040,690
45,062,392
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
As of the quarter ended
2Q 2022 Change vs.
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
1Q 2022
2Q 2021
Assets
%
%
Cash and due from banks
$
580,493
$
477,778
$
187,203
$
336,362
$
428,907
21.5
35.3
Federal funds sold
51,694
29,993
16,547
10,672
9,917
72.4
421.3
Certificates of deposit with other banks
4,250
4,250
4,750
6,000
6,000
—
(29.2
)
Investment securities available-for-sale
927,968
844,577
906,052
861,377
817,896
9.9
13.5
Loans held for sale (1)
1,199,734
1,028,635
1,116,519
1,042,756
1,064,911
16.6
12.7
Loans and leases held for investment (2)
5,860,209
5,738,241
5,521,262
5,418,611
5,441,423
2.1
7.7
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(65,863
)
(63,058
)
(63,584
)
(59,681
)
(57,848
)
(4.4
)
(13.9
)
Net loans and leases
5,794,346
5,675,183
5,457,678
5,358,930
5,383,575
2.1
7.6
Premises and equipment, net
257,926
254,865
240,196
244,212
249,069
1.2
3.6
Foreclosed assets
191
198
620
883
1,793
(3.5
)
(89.3
)
Servicing assets
28,661
36,286
33,574
33,968
36,966
(21.0
)
(22.5
)
Other assets
275,634
268,201
250,254
242,181
244,152
2.8
12.9
Total assets
$
9,120,897
$
8,619,966
$
8,213,393
$
8,137,341
$
8,243,186
5.8
10.6
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
119,371
$
86,342
$
89,279
$
77,026
$
89,768
38.3
33.0
Interest-bearing
8,036,373
7,550,821
7,022,765
6,739,587
6,431,065
6.4
25.0
Total deposits
8,155,744
7,637,163
7,112,044
6,816,613
6,520,833
6.8
25.1
Borrowings
86,209
196,911
318,289
575,021
1,012,431
(56.2
)
(91.5
)
Other liabilities
87,282
72,565
67,927
56,284
52,575
20.3
66.0
Total liabilities
8,329,235
7,906,639
7,498,260
7,447,918
7,585,839
5.3
9.8
Shareholders’ equity
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Class A common stock (voting)
320,924
315,607
310,970
304,085
299,809
1.7
7.0
Class B common stock (non-voting)
—
—
1,324
5,404
5,404
—
(100.0
)
Retained earnings
530,021
434,226
400,893
371,869
339,011
22.1
56.3
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(59,283
)
(36,506
)
1,946
8,065
13,123
62.4
(551.7
)
Total shareholders' equity
791,662
713,327
715,133
689,423
657,347
11.0
20.4
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
9,120,897
$
8,619,966
$
8,213,393
$
8,137,341
$
8,243,186
5.8
10.6
(1)
Includes $23.5 million, $25.1 million, $25.3 million, $27.4 million and $29.0 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(2)
Includes $530.6 million, $600.6 million, $645.2 million, $698.0 million and $743.2 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Statements of Income (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Interest income
Loans and fees on loans
$
183,355
$
169,773
Investment securities, taxable
7,445
5,904
Other interest earning assets
1,229
547
Total interest income
192,029
176,224
Interest expense
Deposits
33,125
31,764
Borrowings
1,191
3,048
Total interest expense
34,316
34,812
Net interest income
157,713
141,412
Provision for loan and lease credit losses
7,103
6,973
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses
150,610
134,439
Noninterest income
Loan servicing revenue
12,833
12,652
Loan servicing asset revaluation
(10,237
)
(1,688
)
Net gains on sales of loans
26,607
28,163
Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option
(3,945
)
5,353
Equity method investments income (loss)
116,932
(3,435
)
Equity security investments gains (losses), net
1,611
44,358
Lease income
5,013
5,215
Management fee income
4,046
3,407
Other noninterest income
8,337
7,143
Total noninterest income
161,197
101,168
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
84,783
64,266
Travel expense
4,255
2,208
Professional services expense
6,779
7,160
Advertising and marketing expense
4,030
1,527
Occupancy expense
5,100
4,336
Technology expense
11,815
10,009
Equipment expense
7,600
7,422
Other loan origination and maintenance expense
6,135
6,634
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
50
3,127
FDIC insurance
4,136
3,469
Contributions and donations
6,238
1,480
Other expense
5,672
4,192
Total noninterest expense
146,593
115,830
Income before taxes
165,214
119,777
Income tax expense
33,666
16,768
Net income
$
131,548
$
103,009
Earnings per share
Basic
$
3.01
$
2.40
Diluted
$
2.92
$
2.29
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
43,763,681
42,924,844
Diluted
45,015,763
44,881,002
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quarterly Selected Financial Data (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
Income Statement Data
Net income
$
97,039
$
34,509
$
30,147
$
33,839
$
63,582
Per Common Share
Net income, diluted
$
2.16
$
0.76
$
0.66
$
0.76
$
1.41
Dividends declared
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Book value
18.05
16.29
16.39
15.89
15.19
Tangible book value (1)
17.97
16.20
16.31
15.80
15.10
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
4.40
%
1.65
%
1.47
%
1.64
%
3.01
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
46.14
18.94
16.80
19.67
41.30
Net interest margin
3.89
4.02
4.02
3.99
3.63
Efficiency ratio (1)
38.80
59.50
53.59
53.84
40.66
Noninterest income to total revenue
61.66
29.58
30.30
24.54
49.52
Selected Loan Metrics
Loans and leases originated
$
959,635
$
865,063
$
1,083,623
$
1,063,190
$
1,153,693
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced
3,329,616
3,381,883
3,298,828
3,212,271
3,134,068
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3)
1.24
%
1.23
%
1.30
%
1.26
%
1.23
%
Net charge-offs (3)
$
2,462
$
2,362
$
15
$
2,485
$
2,417
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3)
0.19
%
0.19
%
0.00
%
0.21
%
0.21
%
Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3)
Unguaranteed
$
11,974
$
19,475
$
15,987
$
20,450
$
22,458
Guaranteed
33,794
32,828
26,546
28,888
25,551
Total
45,768
52,303
42,533
49,338
48,009
Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3)
0.22
%
0.38
%
0.33
%
0.43
%
0.48
%
Nonperforming loans at fair value (4)
Unguaranteed
$
3,615
$
4,451
$
4,791
$
6,303
$
5,503
Guaranteed
27,895
30,850
33,471
36,708
34,323
Total
31,510
35,301
38,262
43,011
39,826
Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to loans held for investment (4)
0.68
%
0.74
%
0.74
%
0.90
%
0.74
%
Capital Ratios
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.14
%
12.10
%
12.38
%
12.56
%
12.45
%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)
9.44
8.87
8.87
8.82
8.70
Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin (Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning balances in other banks
$
328,014
$
848
1.04
%
$
223,638
$
179
0.32
%
Federal funds sold
78,216
196
1.01
9,197
6
0.26
Investment securities
915,106
4,046
1.77
895,592
3,399
1.54
Loans held for sale
1,119,094
15,969
5.72
1,115,441
15,183
5.52
Loans and leases held for investment(1)
5,805,907
78,188
5.40
5,609,338
74,015
5.35
Total interest-earning assets
8,246,337
99,247
4.83
7,853,206
92,782
4.79
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(62,566
)
(62,732
)
Noninterest-earning assets
644,495
588,171
Total assets
$
8,828,266
$
8,378,645
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$
3,894,177
$
7,538
0.78
%
$
3,605,905
$
4,840
0.54
%
Money market accounts
93,072
56
0.24
91,463
54
0.24
Certificates of deposit
3,714,882
11,183
1.21
3,551,310
9,454
1.08
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,702,131
18,777
0.98
7,248,678
14,348
0.80
Borrowings
132,969
536
1.62
262,485
655
1.01
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,835,100
19,313
0.99
7,511,163
15,003
0.81
Noninterest-bearing deposits
96,123
86,570
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
55,725
51,940
Shareholders' equity
841,318
728,972
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,828,266
$
8,378,645
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$
79,934
3.84
%
$
77,779
3.98
%
Net interest margin
3.89
4.02
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
105.25
%
104.55
%
(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)
As of and for the three months ended
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
Total shareholders’ equity
$
791,662
$
713,327
$
715,133
$
689,423
$
657,347
Less:
Goodwill
1,797
1,797
1,797
1,797
1,797
Other intangible assets
1,950
1,988
2,026
2,065
2,103
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)
$
787,915
$
709,542
$
711,310
$
685,561
$
653,447
Shares outstanding (c)
43,854,011
43,787,660
43,619,070
43,381,014
43,264,460
Total assets
$
9,120,897
$
8,619,966
$
8,213,393
$
8,137,341
$
8,243,186
Less:
Goodwill
1,797
1,797
1,797
1,797
1,797
Other intangible assets
1,950
1,988
2,026
2,065
2,103
Tangible assets (b)
$
9,117,150
$
8,616,181
$
8,209,570
$
8,133,479
$
8,239,286
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)
8.64
%
8.23
%
8.66
%
8.43
%
7.93
%
Tangible book value per share (a/c)
$
17.97
$
16.20
$
16.31
$
15.80
$
15.10
Efficiency ratio:
Noninterest expense (d)
$
80,879
$
65,714
$
59,698
$
55,459
$
57,558
Net interest income
79,934
77,779
77,638
77,735
71,462
Noninterest income
128,529
32,668
33,756
25,276
70,111
Total revenue (e)
$
208,463
$
110,447
$
111,394
$
103,011
$
141,573
Efficiency ratio (d/e)
38.80
%
59.50
%
53.59
%
53.84
%
40.66
%
This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.