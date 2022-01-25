Live Oak Bancshares : LiveOakBancshares Q4 2021 EarningsPresentation.pdf

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS 2

Information in this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business and usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "intend," "project," "goals," "outlook," or "continue," or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These statements represent our judgment concerning the future and are subject to business, economic and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Please see the Appendix for more information about these risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Moreover, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and based only on information actually known to us at the time. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Except as otherwise disclosed, forward-looking statements do not reflect: (i) the effect of any acquisitions, divestitures or similar transactions that have not been previously disclosed; (ii) any changes in laws, regulations or regulatory interpretations; or (iii) any change in current dividend or repurchase strategies, in each case after the date as of which such statements are made.

Non-GAAP Measures

This document presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Tabular presentation of this reconciliation is included in the Appendix to this document. We consider these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. We believe that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing our operating results or financial position. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of our business for presentations of our performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. We further believe that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess our performance on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding in this presentation.