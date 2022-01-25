Live Oak Bancshares : LiveOakBancshares Q4 2021 EarningsPresentation.pdf

Information in this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business and usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "intend," "project," "goals," "outlook," or "continue," or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These statements represent our judgment concerning the future and are subject to business, economic and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Please see the Appendix for more information about these risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
Our Path to Becoming America's Small Business Bank
$3.71
75%
$3.9B | 46%
32%
23%
FY 2021
Adjusted PPNR1
Loan Production2
Loan
Tangible Book
Diluted EPS
Growth YoY
and Growth YoY
Growth2 YoY
Value Growth YoY
VERTICALITY
Differentiated lending model dedicated to small businesses
Significant loan production2 momentum, with broad-based strength across verticals
50% SBA | 40% Conventional | 10% Other
$668 million of guaranteed loans sold
43% of loans that became eligible for sale in 2021; 35% of SBA
Strong gain on sale premiums
Credit quality excellent
0.08% NCOs
0.33% Unguaranteed NPLs3
SCALABILITY
Building the moat
164 net new FTEs in 2021; 26% increase
82% in lender/lender support and technology
Retention remains strong at 91% in 2021
Energy & Infrastructure loans crossed $1 billion of total originations
Business savings deposits crossed $1 billion
Launched checking in Q4
Converted 60,000+ deposit accounts
to Finxact in Q3, joining PPP loans already on Finxact platform
OPTIONALITY
Value creation through industry disruption
Implied value4 of ventures investments increased $27mm from existing portfolio company growth
Realized $44mm gain on Greenlight investment
Added 2 direct investments
Canapi Fund I investments performing well; several portfolio companies in use at Live Oak
Next-genplatform designed to enable product and service innovation for our customers
Current and future use cases compelling
1.) Adjusted Non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP items to reported balances. 2.) Excluding PPP. 3.) Unguaranteed nonperforming loans and leases excluding those accounted for under the fair value option to loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost. 4.) Estimated implied value based on most recent transaction data and not necessarily indicative of current or future value.
