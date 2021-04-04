Live Oak Bancshares : 2020 Annual Report

The grip of 2020 was difficult to avoid, especially for those on the frontlines, in marginalized communities and along Main Street where businesses were, and in some cases still are, shuttered. It was a year like none of us have seen, and to say it was a time of tragedy and triumph would be dismissive. It was a year of unforgettable pain, stress, and toughness. We saw firsthand how tight the hold was on small business and the incredible strength American entrepreneurs fought to survive. If there was a theme for 2020, survival would be on the short list. We tip our hat to the healthcare professionals, essential workers, and everyday heroes who worked tirelessly to move us to the next phase of recovery.
We have learned many lessons from 2020, and the one that stands out the most is the sheer resiliency of small business owners. Their drive shows that our work is, and will continue to be, purposeful and resolute. Getting capital into the hands of small business owners is crucial to the success
of our economy and we are grateful to serve our customers who inspire us every day.
As we share the details of the year in the coming pages, we want to draw on not only 2020, but our history to paint a picture of our future. Instead of focusing on our financials or the recent increase of our stock price, I thought I would focus on our past and what may be around the corner.
Our Past
In our early days we were all about selling SBA loans for a profit. We focused on making high quality SBA 7(a) small business loans nationwide in industries we understood. In order to be in compliance with the FDIC de novo bank rules, target asset growth could not exceed more than 25% year over year. Given the opportunity in front us of to scale an organization in multiple verticals in all 50 states, we had to consider selling all that we could, including both the government guaranteed piece as well as the unguaranteed portion of those loans.
SBA rules required us to hold 10% of all that we originated. We were successful in convincing other banks we could achieve this goal because of our industry expertise and the quality of the loans we generated. We didn't focus too much on our deposit strategy because we were only holding about 10% of whatever we were originating.
Our overall return metrics worked out quite nicely as you can see below:
ROAAROAE
2011-2013 3.55% 36.11%
2014-2016 1.70% 12.04%
2017-2019 2.16% 16.09%
2020 0.85% 10.49%
Because we were an S-Corp during the years 2011 through 2014, returns for those years above are tax adjusted to be more comparable to later years.
As we emerged from seven long years of being considered a de novo bank by the FDIC on May 12, 2015, we immediately raised additional capital and took the company public that summer. Years of loan sales created a substantial servicing asset on our balance sheet that had to be revalued every quarter.
The effects of fair value accounting on these growing balances, including higher levels of loans measured at fair value, increased earnings volatility, making it a challenge for our shareholders to understand our earnings potential.
In late 2018 we ripped the band aid off and began to wean ourselves from the "gain on sale dependency" by reducing loan sales. As we held more and more high-quality government guaranteed paper, recurring revenue increased, driving more predictable earnings.
These past 10 years we have accomplished a great deal as it relates to asset generation.
1. We established an impeccable record as it relates to asset quality. See below which includes approximately $10 million in hotel losses in 2020.
Net Charge Offs
Originations
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
2011
$1,461
$306,637
2012
$1,860
$413,763
2013
$1,888
$498,752
2014
$1,109
$848,090
2015
$798
$1,158,640
2016
$1,742
$1,537,010
2017
$3,555
$1,934,238
2018
$4,814
$1,765,680
2019
$3,760
$2,001,886
2020
$19,411
$2,687,542
Total
$40,398
$13,152,238
Net charge offs are reflective for all loans and leases carried at historical cost and measured at fair value. Originations exclude PPP.
The key takeaway here is that in 10 years we originated almost $13.2 billion in loans and leases exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). We took unguaranteed credit risk of approximately 25% of that,
or approximately $3.0 billion, and charged off $40.4 million, or 135 bps of that unguaranteed exposure.
Our original theory of analyzing the SBA database of approximately 1,100 eligible industries and focusing on those with low default ratios has proven successful. The theory of verticality worked. The credit team delighted in advice from industry experts, and the sales team knew that staying within the credit box guidelines would allow better customer satisfaction and speed to closing the loan. Our ability to scale in more than our current 30+ industries is in front of us as we have proven the business model over the past 10 years.
In the latter months of 2017, we launched a research and development project - could we attract other experienced SBA lenders given our profoundly unique culture? Most SBA lenders are paid on commission from dollars generated from loan sales. Their compensation plans are complicated with complex clawbacks and legalese. We have replaced commissions with trust. We say to a new lender wetrust you to continue your track record of success, and we will match your annual compensation with a base salary and add 100% coverage of family health care costs, 6% 401(k) match plus a cash bonus and stock rewards for high performers.
As a result of adding new SBA general lenders, we saw the following increase in our numbers:
Orginiations ($M)
SBA General Lenders
24 2018 5
184 201915
376*
2020
15
Today our general lenders, if viewed together as a stand-alone lender, would rank in the Top 10 SBA lenders in the country.
In addition, we have honed our craft internally. The heart and soul of our lending division is the team of underwriters, closers, and behind- the-scenes all stars who are constantly working to perfect handoffs, improve processes, and leverage technology to benefit the customer. They are driving us to the next stage of efficiency and expertise.
Relative to our current deposit strategy, our branchless model is certainly in the right place at the right time. Our cost to gather deposits is currently about 7 bps while the rate we pay on savings and CDs is around 60 bps, yielding an overall cost of funds just under 70bps. I understand that traditional retail banking's total all-in cost of funds can be 100 to 150 bps, which obviously includes the cost of branches, tellers and customer service reps. We believe we have a substantial advantage for branchless banks in this low interest rate environment.
Notwithstanding that, we have not yet offered a non-interest bearing checking account for 13 years. Help is on the way!
*Exclusive of PPP
After three long years of testing and development, we have released to our employees Live Oak checking accounts on a technology stack built on a Finxact core solution plus an additional
15 separate vendors. In our initial release, this product should not appear different from our competition. As you peek under the hood though, you will see a Tesla.
This cloud native, API-first engine is as different as an electric vehicle vs. a gas-powered vehicle. We are in the early days of creating a purpose- built core processing product engine to allow customized embedded banking in the 30+ industries we serve. We now have the capability through hand crafted APIs at Finxact, Apiture, and Savana to partner with businesses necessary to make our customers successful.
Part of the testing started in spring of 2020 with the launch of the PPP. We were swift to market when the downturn started and helped more than 11,000 borrowers get access to PPP capital by booking loans to the Finxact core. Because our foundation was built on an open system, we were able to shift our focus to borrowers who needed help to ride out the Covid-19 storm, and the plan was a massive success. The vision was realized and now we look to other possibilities.
For instance, imagine a world where a veterinarian has access to all her financial statement information (accounting software), practice management software (appointment calendaring, ordering drugs, etc.), payroll, and Live Oak Bank (deposits, line of credit, acquisition capital, refurbishment loans, wires, etc.), all presented with a beautiful user interface through elegant APIs delivered through our ecosystem.
We believe that embedding our bank inside the software programs necessary to operate a small business is the key to our non-interest-bearing deposit future. These accounts can appear on any mobile device or any browser and will have the ability to compete with the Chime, Affirm and Robinhoods of the fintech world. Those companies have created their own Tesla or purpose-built engine in a largely unregulated environment. It is our belief that over the next
10-15 years the 280,000,000 lines of code in the banking business will all change. Those fleet of foot have a chance of protecting their franchise. Those gas guzzlers who don't pivot? Well, as folklore attributes to Henry Ford, "if I asked people what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse." It's time to change the model, and for most banks in our industry, sadly, I am not so sure they are ready.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
