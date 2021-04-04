Live Oak Bancshares : 2020 Annual Report

To Our Shareholders,

The grip of 2020 was difficult to avoid, especially for those on the frontlines, in marginalized communities and along Main Street where businesses were, and in some cases still are, shuttered. It was a year like none of us have seen, and to say it was a time of tragedy and triumph would be dismissive. It was a year of unforgettable pain, stress, and toughness. We saw firsthand how tight the hold was on small business and the incredible strength American entrepreneurs fought to survive. If there was a theme for 2020, survival would be on the short list. We tip our hat to the healthcare professionals, essential workers, and everyday heroes who worked tirelessly to move us to the next phase of recovery.

We have learned many lessons from 2020, and the one that stands out the most is the sheer resiliency of small business owners. Their drive shows that our work is, and will continue to be, purposeful and resolute. Getting capital into the hands of small business owners is crucial to the success

of our economy and we are grateful to serve our customers who inspire us every day.