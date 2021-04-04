Live Oak Bancshares : 2021 Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of Shareholders of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") will be held as follows:

Place: Live Oak Corporate Offices 1741 Tiburon Drive Wilmington, NC 28403 Date: May 11, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m.

The purposes of the meeting are:

Election of Directors . To elect nine members of the Board of Directors for terms of one year; Approval of Amendment of 2015 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan. To approve an amendment of the Company's Amended and Restated 2015 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of voting common stock issuable under such plan; Approval of Amendment and Restatement of Employee Stock Purchase Plan. To approve an amendment and restatement of the Company's Amended and Restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan; Say-on-Pay Vote. To vote on a non-binding, advisory proposal to approve compensation paid to our named executive officers (commonly referred to as a "say-on-pay" vote); Ratification of Independent Auditors . To vote on a proposal to ratify Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP as the Company's independent auditors for 2021; and Other Business . To transact any other business properly presented for action at the Annual Meeting.

YOU ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING IN PERSON. HOWEVER, IF YOU ARE THE RECORD HOLDER OF YOUR SHARES OF OUR VOTING COMMON STOCK, WE ASK THAT YOU APPOINT THE PROXIES NAMED IN THE ENCLOSED PROXY STATEMENT TO VOTE YOUR SHARES FOR YOU BY SIGNING AND RETURNING THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD OR FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS IN THE PROXY STATEMENT TO APPOINT THE PROXIES BY INTERNET, EVEN IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING. IF YOUR SHARES ARE HELD IN "STREET NAME" BY A BROKER OR OTHER NOMINEE, ONLY THE RECORD HOLDER OF YOUR SHARES MAY VOTE THEM FOR YOU, SO YOU SHOULD FOLLOW YOUR BROKER'S OR NOMINEE'S DIRECTIONS AND GIVE IT INSTRUCTIONS AS TO HOW IT SHOULD VOTE YOUR SHARES. DOING THAT WILL HELP US ENSURE THAT YOUR SHARES ARE REPRESENTED AND THAT A QUORUM IS PRESENT AT THE ANNUAL MEETING. THE GIVING OF AN APPOINTMENT OF PROXY WILL NOT AFFECT YOUR RIGHT TO REVOKE IT OR TO ATTEND THE MEETING AND VOTE IN PERSON.

THE NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, PROXY STATEMENT, AND ANNUAL REPORT ARE AVAILABLE IN THE INVESTOR RELATIONS SECTION OF OUR WEBSITE, WWW.LIVEOAKBANK.COM.

Special Note Regarding COVID-19. Given the ongoing public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, we ask that each shareholder evaluate the relative benefits to them personally of in-person attendance at the Annual Meeting and take advantage of the ability to vote by proxy via internet or telephone, as instructed on the enclosed proxy card. If you elect to attend in person, we ask that you follow recommended guidance, mandates, and applicable executive orders from federal and state authorities, particularly as they relate to social distancing and attendance at public gatherings. If you are not feeling well or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, we ask that you vote by proxy for the meeting. Should further developments with COVID-19 necessitate that we change any material aspects of the Annual Meeting, we will make public disclosure of such changes. We thank you for your cooperation as we balance the benefits of shareholder engagement with the safety of our community and each of our shareholders.

By Order of the Board of Directors

/s/ James S. Mahan III James S. Mahan III Chairman and CEO

April 2, 2021