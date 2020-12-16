Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.    LOB

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.

(LOB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Live Oak Bank Named Leading USDA Commercial Lender

12/16/2020 | 04:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank has been named the top 2020 commercial lender by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.  

The results were announced Dec. 15, with Live Oak leading the 181 commercial lenders that partnered with the USDA in 2020 to invest $2.1 billion in rural communities and businesses.

“Live Oak Bank is honored to support the entrepreneurs in America’s rural communities who are vital to our country’s economy,” said Jordan Blanchard, EVP of specialty finance at Live Oak. “The USDA’s loan programs help companies throughout the country grow and thrive and we are proud to leverage their financing options to support renewable energy projects and job-producing small businesses in rural America.”

Live Oak partnered with USDA to invest $345 million in rural communities during FY 2020. These investments helped 34 rural businesses acquire essential working capital through USDA’s Business and Industry (B&I) Loan Guarantee Program, 45 rural businesses take advantage of more efficient and renewable energy sources through USDA’s Rural Energy for America Loan Guarantee Program, five rural communities modernize their water and waste water infrastructure through USDA’s Water and Environmental Programs and three rural communities build or modernize their local essential community facilities through USDA’s Community Facilities Loan Guarantee Program.

To learn more about Live Oak’s lending services, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

About Live Oak Bank
Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak puts a groundbreaking spin on service and technology to redefine banking. Our products help customers buy, build and expand their business, and high-yield savings and CD products to grow their hard-earned money. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com

Contact:
Claire Parker, SVP Corporate Communications
910.597.1592
claire.parker@liveoak.bank

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
04:00pLive Oak Bank Named Leading USDA Commercial Lender
GL
12/14LIVE OAK BANCSHARES : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Starts Live Oak Bancshares at Outpe..
MT
12/09INSIDER TRENDS : Live Oak Bancshares Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security..
MT
12/09INSIDER TRENDS : Live Oak Bancshares Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Securit..
MT
12/09INSIDER TRENDS : Live Oak Bancshares Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security..
MT
12/09INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Live Oak Bancshares Acquires Stock Via Conversion of..
MT
12/09INSIDER TRENDS : Live Oak Bancshares Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security..
MT
12/09INSIDER TRENDS : Live Oak Bancshares Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Securit..
MT
12/04INSIDER TRENDS : Live Oak Bancshares Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Securit..
MT
12/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Live Oak Bancshares Acquires Stock Via Conversion of..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 284 M - -
Net income 2020 54,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,0x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 1 944 M 1 944 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,84x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 628
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,67 $
Last Close Price 47,83 $
Spread / Highest target 0,36%
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James S. Mahan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Lawrence Underwood President & Director
S. Brett Caines Chief Financial Officer
William L. Williams Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Miltom Emmett Petty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.151.60%1 944
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.37%166 876
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-19.43%59 951
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.96%59 104
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.15.56%55 613
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.82%46 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ