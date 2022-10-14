Advanced search
    LOB   US53803X1054

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.

(LOB)
2022-10-14
34.50 USD   +0.48%
10:30aLive Oak Bank Tops SBA's 100 Most Active 7(A) Lenders
AQ
10/12Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
10/12Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
Live Oak Bank Tops SBA's 100 Most Active 7(A) Lenders

10/14/2022 | 10:31am EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank has been named the most active SBA 7(a) lender by dollar amount by the U.S. Small Business Administration for the fifth year in a row.

The results were posted to the SBA website and display the country’s top 100 SBA 7(a) lenders by loan volume for the administration’s 2022 fiscal year, which ended September 30.

“Live Oak Bank has the privilege of serving small business owners across the country and the SBA 7(a) program is an essential way to deliver capital to the entrepreneurs supporting the backbone of our economy,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “We are proud to serve our customers with a high-touch, high-tech approach that puts them at the center of everything we do.”

Live Oak approved 1,157 loans from the SBA’s flagship7(a) program in its 2022 fiscal year, putting more than $1.70 billion into the hands of small business owners across the country.

“Our mission to be America’s small business bank and our differentiation is rooted in our approach to treat every customer like the only customer,” said William C. (BJ) Losch III, Live Oak’s Chief Financial and Banking Officer. “Our preferred lending status with the SBA gives us the ability to get capital into the hands of customers faster and our teams support our borrowers through the life of the loan, giving them a true partner along the way.”

To learn more about Live Oak’s lending services, visit www.liveoakbank.com

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses who share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com

Contact:
Claire Parker, SVP Corporate Communications
910.597.1592
claire.parker@liveoak.bank 


Analyst Recommendations on LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 465 M - -
Net income 2022 199 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,76x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 1 506 M 1 506 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 891
Free-Float 74,5%
Managers and Directors
James S. Mahan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Lawrence Underwood President & Director
William C. Losch Chief Financial & Banking Officer
Renato Derraik Chief Information & Digital Officer
Courtney Spencer Chief Administrative Officer
