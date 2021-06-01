Log in
    LOKM   US5381261032

LIVE OAK MOBILITY ACQUISITION CORP.

(LOKM)
Live Oak Mobility Acquisition : Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from NYSE (Form 8-K)

06/01/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from NYSE

Memphis, TN, June 1, 2021 - Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (the 'Company') announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the 'NYSE') indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the 'Form 10-Q') with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on the NYSE. The Company will regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards by filing the Form 10-Q, which the Company anticipates filing prior to June 15, 2021.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in the mobility and motion technology sectors, which could include but not be limited to emerging technology companies, component/material suppliers, infrastructure providers and other mobility-related services. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Hendrix, Chief Financial Officer, President and Secretary, Gary K. Wunderlich, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, Adam J. Fishman and Chairman of the Board, Bob Ferguson.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'might,' 'plan,' 'possible,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'would' and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's final prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Gary K. Wunderlich, Jr.

Chief Financial Officer, President and Secretary

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp.

(901) 685-2865

gwunderlich@liveoakmp.com

Disclaimer

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 21:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
