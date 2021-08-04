Log in
    LIVE   US5381423087

LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED

(LIVE)
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Live Ventures Incorporated Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – LIVE

08/04/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) resulting from allegations that Live Ventures may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Live Ventures securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2137.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer alleging “multiple financial, disclosure, and reporting violations related to inflated income and earnings per share, stock promotion and secret trading, and undisclosed executive compensation.” Specifically, the SEC alleged that Live Ventures had recorded income from a backdated contract, which increased pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20%, and understated its outstanding share count, which overstated earnings per share by 40%. The complaint also alleges that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer hired a stock promoter to boost interest in Live Ventures.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 22% during afterhours trading on August 3, 2021, damaging investors. The Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 4, 2021, further damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 192 M - -
Net income 2020 10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,3 M 98,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Isaac President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Virland A. Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Althofer Chief Operating Officer & MD-Finance
Richard D. Butler Independent Director
Dennis Gao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED403.86%98
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)43.53%76 267
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.16%28 053
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)25.97%17 203
HAL TRUST28.84%15 246
LIFCO AB (PUBL)61.53%13 420