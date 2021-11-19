Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Live Ventures Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIVE   US5381423087

LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED

(LIVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Ventures Incorporated on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/19/2021 | 09:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Live Ventures on August 13, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Live Ventures have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Live’s earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) that the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) that Live had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of “other income” related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) that Live’s acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) that using December 30, 2017 as the “acquisition date” and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) that, by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) that between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live’s CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Live Ventures, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED
11/19LIVE VENTURES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Ventures Incorpora..
BU
10/20LIVE VENTURES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Live ..
PR
10/04LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED : Letter of WSRP, LLC, dated October 4, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
10/04LIVE VENTURES INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements an..
AQ
10/01LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED : Names David Verret Chief Accounting Officer
MT
10/01LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED : EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
10/01LIVE VENTURES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
10/01Live Ventures Incorporated Announces Appointment of David Verret as Chief Accounting Of..
CI
09/29SAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Live V..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 192 M - -
Net income 2020 10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 53,3 M 53,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Live Ventures Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Isaac President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Althofer Chief Operating Officer & MD-Finance
Richard D. Butler Independent Director
Dennis Gao Independent Director
Tyler Sickmeyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED173.35%54
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)49.69%75 485
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.70%25 734
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA22.33%17 364
HAL TRUST27.62%14 539
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)6.93%14 275