Live Ventures Incorporated : Letter of WSRP, LLC, dated October 4, 2021 (Form 8-K)

October 4, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

We have been furnished with a copy of the response to Item 4.01 of Form 8-K dated October 4, 2021. We agree with all statements pertaining to us. We have no basis on which to agree or disagree with the other statements contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/ WSRP, LLC

WSRP, LLC