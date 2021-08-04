Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Live Ventures Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIVE   US5381423087

LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED

(LIVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Ventures (LIVE) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

08/04/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIVE).

On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer, alleging "its CEO, Jon Isaac, recorded income from a backdated contract to boost Live Ventures' pre-tax income for fiscal year 2016 by 20%. Live Ventures and Isaac also allegedly overstated earnings per share by 40% by improperly understating Live Ventures' outstanding share count. The complaint alleges that in addition to disclosing falsified financial results, Isaac hired a stock promoter to boost interest in Live Ventures."

Following this news, the Company's share price fell 47% during early morning trading on August 4, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Live Ventures shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-ventures-live-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301348395.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED
10:13aLIVE VENTURES (LIVE) ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact John..
PR
10:05aLive Ventures Down 46% After SEC Charges
DJ
09:42aLIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED : Says it Denies All Allegations by SEC
MT
09:18aWall Street Cautiously Lower Prebell; Stabilizing After Earnings, Data Boost
MT
08:31aLive Ventures Denies All SEC Allegations and Will Vigorously Defend Itself in..
GL
08:21aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
08/03INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Live ..
BU
07/28Live Ventures to Announce Q3 2021 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August..
GL
07/21LIVE VENTURES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Rebounding From Intra-Day Lows Shortly Before T..
MT
More news