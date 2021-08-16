SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Live Ventures Incorporated (“Live Ventures” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LIVE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 12, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Live Ventures used an artificially low share count to boost its earnings per share for fiscal year 2016 by 40%. In fact, the Company’s earnings for 2016 were just $6.33 per share. The same year, the Company overstated pre-tax income including $915,500 in “other income.” The Company’s acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close in Q1 2017, and using an acquisition date of December 30, 2017 did not follow GAAP. Between fiscal year 2016 and 2018, the Company’s CEO received compensation that was 94% higher than what was disclosed to investors. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Live Ventures, investors suffered damages.

