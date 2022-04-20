Log in
    LV1   AU0000115180

LIVE VERDURE LTD

(LV1)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 11:03:25 pm EDT
0.2700 AUD    0.00%
Live Verdure : Application for quotation of securities - LV1

04/20/2022 | 02:55am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

LIVE VERDURE LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 20, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

LV1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

12,500

20/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity LIVE VERDURE LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code LV1

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022

Registration number 28614347269

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LV1AK : OPTION EXPIRING 04-OCT-2024 EX $0.30

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LV1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

20/4/2022

20/4/2022

12,500

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 20/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 12,500

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.30000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Live Verdure Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:54:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,64 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
Net income 2021 -3,46 M -2,55 M -2,55 M
Net cash 2021 3,66 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ran Vaingold Managing Director & Director
Justin Mouchacca Secretary
Gernot Kurt Abl Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathon Do Chief Technical Officer
Corey Joseph Montry Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE VERDURE LTD-29.87%11
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.59%362 902
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.66%87 924
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY41.93%54 257
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY18.69%51 642
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.32%46 058