Live Verdure : LV1 December 2021 Quarterly Business Review & Appendix 4C

LV1 December 2021 Quarterly Business Review & Appendix 4C

Live Verdure Ltd (ASX: LV1) ("LV1", "Live Verdure" or the "Company") is pleased to release our quarterly activities report and Appendix 4C for the three months ended 31 December 2021.

Record Sales Highlights

Online Sales increased by ~58% to a record of ~$509,000

to a record of Cash Receipts increased by ~55% on the previous quarter to a record of ~$518,000

on the previous quarter to a record of Record number of orders processed during the quarter

Strong growth continued across several important Direct to Consumer ( DtoC ) metrics

Record Online Sales and Cash Receipts

The Company is pleased to advise we have delivered unaudited sales for the quarter of ~$518,000. This figure shows an increase of ~234% from the same quarter in 2020 and an increase of ~56% from the September 2021 quarter.

The Company is also proud to advise that it recorded its strongest cash receipts in the Company's history during this quarter, with ~$518,000 received from customers.

Online Sales (~$509,000) made up ~98% of total sales for the quarter, an increase from 97% in the previous quarter. This achievement marks the 5th consecutive quarter of online revenue growth since listing on the ASX in December 2020 and continues to prove the merit in Live Verdure's DtoC business strategy.

LV1's total number of orders for the December 2021 quarter also increased by more than ~52% compared to the September 2021 quarter.

Given the accelerated forecast growth trajectory, LV1 maintained increased investment in inventory during the quarter, including materials for TheraNight+ which was launched in the December 2021 quarter. This is reflected in the product manufacturing and operating costs.

LV1 also increased investment against marketing initiatives, including continuing to explore new channels to drive an improved return on investment on our digital spend. This is reflected in an increase in advertising and marketing expenditure.

Since launching TheraJoint+, LV1 has built strong digital capability in acquiring paying customers, driving repeat customers and increased AOV. The Company continues to assess and monitor its Customer