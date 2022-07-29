Live Verdure : LV1 June 2022 Quarterly Business Review & Appendix 4C

For personal use only

LV1 June 2022 Quarterly Review & Appendix 4C

Live Verdure Ltd (ASX: LV1) ("LV1", "Live Verdure" or the "Company") is pleased to release our quarterly activities report and Appendix 4C for the three months ended 30 June 2022.

June Quarter Highlights

Record revenue of $1,912,000 for FY2022 (unaudited) an increase of 215% over FY2021.

Cash Receipts from customers of ~$511,000 for the quarter.

Sales through the Amazon US channel continue to scale - increasing ~81% relative to the March 2022 quarter.

focus on efficient marketing spend to drive profitable customer acquisition - with cash burn for the quarter reduced by ~23% from the previous quarter. Subsequent to period end, the Company has seen return on advertising spend (ROAS) increase by ~60%

Acceleration of inorganic growth pathway driven by strong inbound partnership & acquisition enquiries.

Online Sales and Cash Receipts

The Company is pleased to advise that we have delivered unaudited sales for the quarter of ~$503,000, representing an increase of 182% from the corresponding quarter in 2021.

Live Verdure also advises that we have recorded cash receipts of ~$511,000 during the quarter, excluding government grants.