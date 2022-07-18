Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. LiveCare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVCE   US53814W1045

LIVECARE, INC.

(LVCE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:57 2022-07-15 am EDT
1.750 USD   +16.67%
09:30aLiveCare Health's New Service Offering “LiveCare Health Seniors At Home” Launches Pilot Programs
GL
06/30LiveCare Inc. Soars to Over $330,000 In Monthly Billing for May 2022; Continues Explosive Growth
GL
06/30LiveCare Inc. Soars to Over $330,000 In Monthly Billing for May 2022; Continues Explosive Growth
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LiveCare Health's New Service Offering “LiveCare Health Seniors At Home” Launches Pilot Programs

07/18/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Venice, FL USA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. OTC:(LVCE), having established its position as a telehealth market leader, is pleased to announce its new service offering “LiveCare Health Seniors At Home” has gone live with pilot programs.

Building on its world-class live services for type II diabetics, LiveCare Health Seniors At Home is a 24/7 monitoring, medical and concierge service that combines state-of-the-art technology bridging the gap between seniors living at home and expensive, isolating nursing homes.

CEO Max Rockwell put it best: “Combining in-home health monitoring technology with LiveCare’s person-to-person telehealth platform, LiveCare Health Seniors At Home is providing a solution like no other! Our goal is to provide every active and independent senior the ability to stay in their own home with security, dignity and comfort providing peace of mind to our members and their caregivers alike. No other company in the market does what we do.”

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:
LIVECARE
(800)-345-0491


All news about LIVECARE, INC.
09:30aLiveCare Health's New Service Offering “LiveCare Health Seniors At Home” La..
GL
06/30LiveCare Inc. Soars to Over $330,000 In Monthly Billing for May 2022; Continues Explosi..
GL
06/30LiveCare Inc. Soars to Over $330,000 In Monthly Billing for May 2022; Continues Explosi..
AQ
06/01LiveCare Inc. Published PCAOB Audit For Fiscal Year 2021; Validates Proof of Concept
GL
06/01LiveCare Inc. Published PCAOB Audit For Fiscal Year 2021; Validates Proof of Concept
AQ
02/10LiveCare Inc. Continues Growth; Exceeds Customer Acquisition Goals
AQ
2021LiveCare Announces the Successful Integration of AliveCor's KardiaMobile 6L Within the ..
CI
2021After Commencing Trading on OTC Markets, LiveCare Inc. Embarks On Growth Plan
GL
2021After Commencing Trading on OTC Markets, LiveCare Inc. Embarks On Growth Plan
GL
2020MDLand Selects the Link+ by LiveCare to Be the Premier Devices for Their Remote Patient..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,48  - -
Net income 2021 -9,11 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,2 M 64,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 142 674 683x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float -
Chart LIVECARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
LiveCare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVECARE, INC.-20.45%64
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.24%210 947
DANAHER CORPORATION-22.26%183 112
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.30%75 711
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-23.25%61 821
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.74%56 745