LiveChat Software S A : Increase in the number of customers and ARPU in the third quarter of the financial year

16.01.2021

In the third quarter of the financial year 2020/21, LiveChat Software recorded an increase in the ARPU and the number of customers of its main products. As a result, the Group's consolidated revenues increased by nearly 45% year-on-year, according to preliminary estimates.

The Company estimates that in the period October - December 2020 it had revenues of USD 12.177.447 compared to USD 11.393.795 in the previous three months and USD 8.405.731 in the previous year.

The recorded increase is the result of both a larger number of customers and an increase in ARPU (average revenue per customer). At the end of December 2020, the number of paying LiveChat customers was 32,076 and ChatBot had 1,719 customers. The increase in ARPU of the LiveChat product amounted to approx. 21% per annum, the increase in ARPU of ChatBot was 70% per annum.

The presented data are estimates and preliminary data. Thus, they may ultimately differ from those presented in the periodic report. Due to the fact that the Company generates the vast majority of revenues in the US dollar (USD), the USD / PLN exchange rate has a significant impact on the results presented in the periodic reports.

The full financial report for the third quarter 2020/21 is to be published on February 25, 2021.