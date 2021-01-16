Log in
LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.

(LVC)
LiveChat Software S A : Increase in the number of customers and ARPU in the third quarter of the financial year

01/16/2021 | 01:54am EST
In the third quarter of the financial year 2020/21, LiveChat Software recorded an increase in the ARPU and the number of customers of its main products. As a result, the Group's consolidated revenues increased by nearly 45% year-on-year, according to preliminary estimates.

The Company estimates that in the period October - December 2020 it had revenues of USD 12.177.447 compared to USD 11.393.795 in the previous three months and USD 8.405.731 in the previous year.

The recorded increase is the result of both a larger number of customers and an increase in ARPU (average revenue per customer). At the end of December 2020, the number of paying LiveChat customers was 32,076 and ChatBot had 1,719 customers. The increase in ARPU of the LiveChat product amounted to approx. 21% per annum, the increase in ARPU of ChatBot was 70% per annum.

The presented data are estimates and preliminary data. Thus, they may ultimately differ from those presented in the periodic report. Due to the fact that the Company generates the vast majority of revenues in the US dollar (USD), the USD / PLN exchange rate has a significant impact on the results presented in the periodic reports.

The full financial report for the third quarter 2020/21 is to be published on February 25, 2021.

Disclaimer

LiveChat Software SA published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 06:53:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 180 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
Net income 2021 107 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net cash 2021 68,3 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 2 632 M 701 M 701 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.
Duration : Period :
LiveChat Software S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 111,82 PLN
Last Close Price 102,20 PLN
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,41%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mariusz Rafal Cieply Chairman-Management Board
Maciej Jarzebowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Urszula Aleksandra Jarzebowska Finance Director
Joanna Alwin Finance Director
Jakub Sitarz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.-2.67%701
ADOBE INC.-8.41%222 239
AUTODESK, INC.1.89%68 410
TWILIO INC.14.82%58 155
WORKDAY INC.-5.13%54 746
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.49%42 726
