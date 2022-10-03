Advanced search
    LVC   PLLVTSF00010

LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.

(LVC)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-10-03 pm EDT
108.00 PLN   -0.74%
LiveChat Software S A : Monthly Recurring Revenues increased in Q2 2022/23 FY by 11.8% y/y

10/03/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
03.10.2022 LiveChat Monthly Recurring Revenues increased in Q2 2022/23 FY by 11.8% y/y

The Group's Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) value at the end of September 2022 was 4.91 mn USD, which is an increase of 1.9% from the end of June 2022 and an increase of 11.8% year on year.

LiveChat Software's estimated consolidated revenues in the second quarter of 2022/23 financial year (July - September 2022) amounted to USD 15.47 mn. It means an increase of 7.9% year on year.

In the previous three months, the Group generated revenues of USD 15.21 million.

The presented data are estimates and preliminary. Therefore, they may ultimately differ from those shown in the periodic report. Because the Group generates the vast majority of revenues in the US dollar (USD), the USD / PLN exchange rate has a significant impact on the results presented in the periodic reports.

Disclaimer

LiveChat Software SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 17:40:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 277 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net income 2023 146 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net cash 2023 90,3 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 2 802 M 566 M 566 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,78x
EV / Sales 2024 8,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.
Duration : Period :
LiveChat Software S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 108,80 PLN
Average target price 120,40 PLN
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mariusz Rafal Cieply Chairman-Management Board
Maciej Jarzebowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Mandziak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marzena Boguslawa Czapaluk Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jakub Sitarz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.-6.85%566
ADOBE INC.-51.47%127 940
AUTODESK, INC.-33.57%40 322
WORKDAY INC.-44.28%38 971
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.88%38 125
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-12.27%32 173