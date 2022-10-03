LiveChat Software S A : Monthly Recurring Revenues increased in Q2 2022/23 FY by 11.8% y/y

03.10.2022

The Group's Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) value at the end of September 2022 was 4.91 mn USD, which is an increase of 1.9% from the end of June 2022 and an increase of 11.8% year on year.

LiveChat Software's estimated consolidated revenues in the second quarter of 2022/23 financial year (July - September 2022) amounted to USD 15.47 mn. It means an increase of 7.9% year on year.

In the previous three months, the Group generated revenues of USD 15.21 million.

The presented data are estimates and preliminary. Therefore, they may ultimately differ from those shown in the periodic report. Because the Group generates the vast majority of revenues in the US dollar (USD), the USD / PLN exchange rate has a significant impact on the results presented in the periodic reports.