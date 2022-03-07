LiveChat Software S A : Named a WordPress VIP Technology Partner

07.03.2022

WordPress VIP, the leading provider of enterprise WordPress, has added LiveChat to its prestigious Technology Partnership program. LiveChat joins a small group of enterprise technology companies and is the first software solution that will allow WordPress VIP clients to provide an omnichannel customer service experience.

As experts in enterprise WordPress, WordPress VIP provides a fully managed WordPress cloud platform for unparalleled scale, security, performance, and flexibility, as well as end-to-end guidance and hands-on support. Some of their enterprise clients include Capgemini, Meta, and News Corp, among others.

LiveChat has 20 years of experience building software solutions for text-based business communication. Its SaaS-based suite of products includes a chat application and standalone platforms for creating chatbots, managing e-mail communication, and building online help centers. The LiveChat solution is used by more than 35,000 business customers that together handled 672 million chats last year.

Key criteria for technology partners include clear product expertise and innovative go-to-market strategies. VIP vets every partner to identify companies with a proven track record of successful and forward-thinking implementations of WordPress integration at scale.

"WordPress VIP is experiencing significant growth and we're poised to deliver transformational results for brands who require best-in-class digital experiences," said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. "We're excited to welcome new partners alongside our existing community to help us deliver on the most demanding implementations of enterprise WordPress."

"We're thrilled to place LiveChat in the first row of WordPress VIP's marketplace - for us it's an excellent opportunity to expand our enterprise customer base. This partnership proves that the LiveChat solution can fulfill expectations of its being technology of the highest caliber. Together with WordPress VIP, we share the same desire to maximize customer success, and we look forward to our first achievements," said LiveChat CMO Szymon Klimczak. "We believe that by using our solution, WordPress VIP's customers will grow faster and improve their customer satisfaction rates, which are an essential part of any business success," he added.

