    LVC   PLLVTSF00010

LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.

(LVC)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
102.00 PLN   +3.55%
11:23aLIVECHAT SOFTWARE S A : estimates that revenues in Q1 2022/23 FY increased by 16.8% y/y
PU
06/30LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S A : revenues increased by 24.3%, net profit by 18.8% in the financial year
PU
04/01LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S A : estimates that MRR in Q4 of the financial year increased by 4.5% qoq
PU
LiveChat Software S A : estimates that revenues in Q1 2022/23 FY increased by 16.8% y/y

07/01/2022 | 11:23am EDT
01.07.2022 LiveChat Software estimates that revenues in Q1 2022/23 FY increased by 16.8% y/y

LiveChat Software's estimated consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2022/23 financial year (April - June 2022) amounted to USD 15.21 mn.

In the previous three months, the Group generated revenues of USD 14.77 million (published estimates were USD 14.61 million).

The Group's Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) value at the end of June 2022 was 4.82 mn USD, which is an increase of 3.9% from the end of March 2022 and an increase of 14.5% year on year.

The presented data are estimates and preliminary. Therefore, they may ultimately differ from those shown in the periodic report. Because the Group generates the vast majority of revenues in the US dollar (USD), the USD / PLN exchange rate has a significant impact on the results presented in the periodic reports.

Disclaimer

LiveChat Software SA published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 220 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net income 2022 122 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net cash 2022 78,3 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 4,58%
Capitalization 2 536 M 564 M 564 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
LiveChat Software S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 98,50 PLN
Average target price 118,53 PLN
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mariusz Rafal Cieply Chairman-Management Board
Maciej Jarzebowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Mandziak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marzena Boguslawa Czapaluk Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jakub Sitarz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.-15.67%564
ADOBE INC.-35.02%171 316
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.76%41 798
AUTODESK, INC.-37.11%37 362
WORKDAY INC.-48.91%35 453
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-7.77%33 978