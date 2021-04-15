Log in
LiveChat Software S A : Presentation for inderes.fi community

04/15/2021
15.04.2021 Presentation for inderes.fi community

The LiveChat Software investor relations team conducted a presentation on April 8, 2021 for the community of investors gathered around the Inderes.fi website.


The presentation can be downloaded from HERE and the presentation transcript is available HERE.

Disclaimer

LiveChat Software SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net income 2021 104 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net cash 2021 58,8 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 3 270 M 860 M 860 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 111,60 PLN
Last Close Price 127,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 0,79%
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mariusz Rafal Cieply Chairman-Management Board
Urszula Aleksandra Jarzebowska Finance Director
Joanna Alwin Finance Director
Maciej Jarzebowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakub Sitarz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVECHAT SOFTWARE S.A.20.95%860
ADOBE INC.2.10%246 786
TWILIO INC.14.21%65 907
AUTODESK, INC.-3.60%64 857
WORKDAY, INC.8.45%64 621
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.20%44 245
