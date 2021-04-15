LiveChat Software S A : Presentation for inderes.fi community

15.04.2021
Presentation for inderes.fi community
The LiveChat Software investor relations team conducted a presentation on April 8, 2021 for the community of investors gathered around the Inderes.fi website.
The presentation can be downloaded from HERE and the presentation transcript is available HERE.
Disclaimer
LiveChat Software SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:32:03 UTC.