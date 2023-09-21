Text SA, formerly known as Livechat Software SA is a Poland-based company engaged in the software industry. The Company is a producer and global provider of software as a service (SaaS) LiveChat, communication software for business. It enables fast and intuitive communication between company's employees and customers visiting corporate Website. The application also tracks customersâ activity on a Website. The Company produces and distributes software for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) communication. Its product portfolio includes three types of LiveChat plans: Solo, dedicated to single user and offering such features as unlimited chats, ticketing system, enhanced security and basic reporting; Team, for numerous teams that additionally includes chat routing and groups creation; and Enterprise, for companies that, additionally to previous ones, provides advanced reporting, work scheduler and unlimited visits on a Website.

Sector Software