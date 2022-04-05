LiveHire : Issue of EIP Securities

ASX: LVH MARKET RELEASE

Issue of EIP Securities

5 April 2022 | Melbourne, Victoria

LiveHire Limited (ASX: LVH) ("LiveHire" or the "Company") advises that, in accordance with the Company's employee incentive plan ("EIP") and following approvals granted at the last annual general meeting held on 17 November 2021 ("AGM"), the Company has issued the following securities under the EIP to various key executives and employees of the Company:

• 2,662,286 unlisted options ("Options") exercisable into Shares issued to CEO and Executive Director, Christy Forest. The Options have an exercise price of $0.36 per Option and expire on 5 April 2027;

• 621,528 unlisted service rights convertible into Shares ("Service Rights"), of which: o 152,778 Service Rights were issued to Christy Forest; o 85,417 Service Rights were issued to Non-Executive Chair, Michael Rennie (formerly Executive Chair); and o 83,333 Service Rights were issued to Chief Financial Officer, Ben Brooks; and

• 3,926,401 unlisted performance rights convertible into Shares ("Performance Rights"), of which: o 325,000 Performance Rights were issued to Christy Forest as a result of the FY21 short term incentive program ("STI Rights"); o 162,500 STI Rights and 669,000 long term incentive Performance Rights ("LTI Rights") were issued to Michael Rennie; o 166,667 STI Rights and 519,947 LTI Rights were issued to Executive Director, Antonluigi Gozzi; and o the remaining 2,083,287 Performance Rights were issued to various senior executives.



All securities issued to the Directors of the Company received shareholder approval at the last AGM. Please refer to the Notice of AGM for the full terms of the Options, Performance Rights and Service Rights.

The Options and LTI Rights ("LTI Securities") will vest on 30 June 2024 ("Vesting Date"). The number of LTI Securities that will vest on the Vesting Date will be calculated with reference to the VWAP over the 10 days on which trades in Shares occur immediately following release of the FY24 Annual Report ("FY24 Share Price"). Accordingly, the number of LTI Securities that will vest on the Vesting Date are set out in the following table:

Performance Level FY24 Share Price % of LTI Securities to vest Stretch $0.87 or more 100% Between Target and Stretch Pro-rata Target $0.70 50% Between Threshold and Target Pro-rata Threshold $0.55 25% Below Threshold 0%

An Appendix 3G in respect of the above securities will be lodged separately. Appendices 3Y in respect of the changes to the interests of the Directors are also enclosed.

Cancellation of Performance Rights

Additionally, the Company has cancelled 300,000 Performance Rights due to their expiry. An Appendix 3H will be lodged separately.

For more information:

Christy Forest - CEO and Executive Director investors@livehire.com

Cris Buningh, LiveHire's Non-Executive Director, authorised the release of this announcement to the ASX.

About LiveHire

LiveHire is an award-winning1, market-leading recruitment, talent mobility and direct sourcing platform. It revolutionises the candidate experience and enables businesses and curation partners to thrive with talent on demand. The platform makes managing the flow of talent into and through businesses seamless, delivering value through detailed visibility of talent, shifting both permanent and contingent recruitment from reactive to proactive, improving fit, reducing time and cost to hire, with an unrivalled candidate experience.

Founded in 2011, LiveHire is an Australian company headquartered in Melbourne, with offices also in Sydney, Perth and Miami.

Name of Director Christy Lyn Forest Date of last notice 13 September 2021

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 5 April 2022 No. of securities held prior to change Christy Lyn Forest 2,414,065 fully paid ordinary shares (85,937 of which are subject to a holding lock) 500,000 Loan Back Shares 2,925,000 Options exercisable at $0.32 on or before 11 February 2026 (subject to performance-based vesting criteria) 2,925,000 Options exercisable at $0.32 on or before 11

Class 1. Unlisted performance rights issued under the Company's employee incentive plan (EIP) (Performance Rights)

2. Unlisted options issued under the Company's EIP (Options)

3. Unlisted service rights issued under the Company's EIP (Service Rights) Number acquired 1. 325,000 Performance Rights

2. 2,662,286 Options

3. 152,778 Service Rights Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil cash consideration. The Performance Rights, Options, and Service Rights have been issued under the EIP as a short term and long-term incentive. No. of securities held after change Christy Lyn Forest 2,414,065 fully paid ordinary shares (85,937 of which are subject to a holding lock) 500,000 Loan Back Shares 325,000 Performance Rights 152,778 Service Rights (subject to time-based vesting criteria) 2,925,000 Options exercisable at $0.32 on or before 11 February 2026 (subject to performance-based vesting criteria) 2,662,286 Options exercisable at $0.36 on or before 5 April 2027 (subject to performance-based vesting criteria) Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of securities under the EIP, upon receiving shareholder approval at the Company's annual general meeting held on 17 November 2021.

