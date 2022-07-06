Livent : 2021 Sustainability Report

ISO 26000...........................................
76
09
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS'
ASSURANCE LETTER
DISCLAIMER
Throughout this report, materiality refers to the list of sustainability topics about which Livent communicates because they are material for our stakeholders in this context. It should not be confused with materiality for financial reporting or regulatory purposes.
Forward-looking Statements: This report contains certain statements that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "may," "might," "will," "will continue to," "will likely result," "should," "expect," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "could," "forecast," "is confident that," "plans," or "projects," the negative of these terms, and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect Livent's expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by Livent are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Livent believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained, and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of some of the specific factors that may cause Livent's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other SEC reports. Livent disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
References to various Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) disclosures are included throughout the report, in gray text, and summarized in the Disclosure References section.
From Our CEO
About Livent
Expansion
Our Sustainability Program & Goals
Environment
Social Responsibility
Corporate Governance
ESG Performance Metrics
Disclosure References
Independent Auditors' Assurance Letter
FROM OUR CEO
Over the course of 2021 and into 2022, we have seen incredibly strong demand for lithium, led by record-setting demand for electric vehicles (EVs). We anticipate that demand will continue to grow as urgency builds for climate solutions and the transition to electrification. Consumers and governments are driving the fast-growing EV market and focusing on policies and practices that accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
At the same time, we know our customers and stakeholders care deeply about how lithium is produced. So do we. We welcome greater expectations for responsible growth across our industry and in the EV/battery supply chain and are already making significant contributions to sustainability efforts and regulatory frameworks.
That is why our 2021 Sustainability Report theme is "Growing Responsibly". This focus reflects our conviction at Livent that it is imperative-andachievable-to expand lithium production in a sustainable way.
We are taking action to deploy our resources and engineering know-how to responsibly and sustainably meet the growing demand for lithium, while contributing positively to the needs and priorities of all our stakeholders, including local communities, customers, employees, investors and regulators.
Our unwavering commitment to growing responsibly is reflected in our core values and our company-wide focus on delivering our 2030 and 2040 sustainability goals-even as we look to significantly increase our production capacity over the next several years. Sustainability is and will continue to be a top priority for Livent as we approach key implementation milestones in our current expansion projects and advance work on our recently announced additions.
We are excited about and ready for the opportunities ahead as we continue our mission to advance a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, by growing responsibly.
Sincerely,
Paul Graves
President and CEO
Livent | 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
GROWING RESPONSIBLY 3
From Our CEO
About Livent
Expansion
Our Sustainability Program & Goals
Environment
Social Responsibility
Corporate Governance
ESG Performance Metrics
Disclosure References
Independent Auditors' Assurance Letter
01
ABOUT LIVENT
Livent | 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
GROWING RESPONSIBLY 4
From Our CEO
About Livent
Expansion
Our Sustainability Program & Goals
Environment
Social Responsibility
Corporate Governance
ESG Performance Metrics
Disclosure References
Independent Auditors' Assurance Letter
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Livent is a fully integrated lithium company with a rich heritage of innovation and a long, proven history of producing performance lithium compounds. For nearly eighty years, Livent has partnered with our customers to produce lithium in a safe and sustainable manner. We are one of a few companies globally that has the technical skills, knowledge and proven track record to reliably deliver high-quality finished lithium compounds to meet the growing global demand for lithium.
Livent has one of the most diverse product portfolios in the lithium industry, with the operational flexibility and engineering capabilities to manufacture products for different lithium markets and support an array of applications with varying chemistries and requirements. Our products are critical components for supporting innovation across numerous industries that are essential for powering modern life, including rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage solutions, portable consumer electronics and power tools.
Our products are also used in the manufacturing of synthetic rubber for "green" tires, footwear and medical devices; light-weight metal alloys for airplanes, rockets and spacecraft; essential pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals; air purification systems; and a broad spectrum of industrial greases, building materials and chemical intermediaries.
Livent is one of the lowest-cost fully integrated lithium producers in the world. We have a leading, differentiated sustainability profile for brine- based lithium extraction and manufacturing, with a proven track record for successfully using our proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process technologies on a commercial scale for more than 25 years.
We also take great pride in our deep customer relationships with leading producers in the automotive and battery industries, our culture of leading-edge innovation and history of industry firsts, our global manufacturing capabilities and our ability to meet the increasing needs and requirements of our customers.
PURPOSE
We harness lithium technology to power people's lives for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world.
CORE VALUES
Safety First: We put safety at the forefront of everything we do.
Simply put: the safety of everyone is everyone's responsibility.
Thrive With Customers: Customers are at the heart of everything we do. By listening to and learning from them, we work together to build better lithium technologies.
Be Responsible: We act ethically and honestly to advance responsible and sustainable practices in all aspects of our business.
Celebrate Differences: We celebrate our differences in perspective, background and expertise, empowering our employees to be authentic and transparent. By encouraging employees to bring their own selves to work, we make Livent more dynamic.
Constantly Innovate: We help move the world forward and strive to constantly innovate through agile thinking, our industry-leading material science expertise and an intimate understanding of our core element: lithium.
Livent | 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
GROWING RESPONSIBLY 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.