Livent : 2021 Sustainability Report

08 DISCLOSURE REFERENCES Content Index...................................... 71 ISO 26000........................................... 76 09 INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' ASSURANCE LETTER

DISCLAIMER

Throughout this report, materiality refers to the list of sustainability topics about which Livent communicates because they are material for our stakeholders in this context. It should not be confused with materiality for financial reporting or regulatory purposes.

Forward-looking Statements: This report contains certain statements that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "may," "might," "will," "will continue to," "will likely result," "should," "expect," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "could," "forecast," "is confident that," "plans," or "projects," the negative of these terms, and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect Livent's expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by Livent are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Livent believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained, and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of some of the specific factors that may cause Livent's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other SEC reports. Livent disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

References to various Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) disclosures are included throughout the report, in gray text, and summarized in the Disclosure References section.