Livent : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

10/12/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada: (833) 714-0873
International: (778) 560-2630
Conference ID # 7596112

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from November 5, 2020 until November 19, 2020.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com 
U.S. / Canada: (800) 585-8367
International: (416) 621-4642

About Livent
For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301150511.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
