Livent Corporation    LTHM

LIVENT CORPORATION

(LTHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Livent : Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

12/21/2020 | 02:31pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held via live webcast on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. E.T. 

Instructions for accessing the webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com

About Livent 
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

The company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com, should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws. 

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
                                   juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
                                   daniel.rosen@livent.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-of-2021-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301196994.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
