Livent : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 10, 2022 (June 6, 2022)

LIVENT CORPORATION

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On June 6, 2022, Livent Corporation (" Livent ") completed its previously announced amalgamation (the " Merger ") of Reach Mergeco Limited, a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey and a wholly owned subsidiary of Livent (" Merger Sub "), with Pallinghurst Lithium Limited, a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey (" PLL "), following which the amalgamated company continued as a wholly owned subsidiary of Livent, pursuant to the Transaction Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 2, 2022, by and among Livent, Merger Sub, PLL, Pallinghurst GP Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (" PGPL "), and Amos Capital Limited (formerly known as The Pallinghurst Group General Partner Limited), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (" ACL "), as amended on May 25, 2022 (the " Merger Agreement "). In connection with the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (the " Closing "), Livent issued 17,500,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of Livent (" Livent Shares ") to the former holders of PLL shares and to ACL in connection with the Merger. There are no material relationships between Livent or any of its affiliates, or any director or officer of Livent, or any associate of any such director or officer, on the one hand, and any former holder of PLL shares or ACL, on the other hand.

The foregoing description of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger, does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the actual Merger Agreement. A copy of the Transaction Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 2, 2022, by and among Livent, Merger Sub, PLL, PGPL and ACL is attached as Exhibit 2.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

LIVENT CORPORATION By: /s/ GILBERTO ANTONIAZZI Gilberto Antoniazzi, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer