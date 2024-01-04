On January 4, 2024, Livent Corporation (Livent), Livent USA Corp., Arcadium Lithium plc (Arcadium), Arcadium Lithium Financing IRL Limited (FinCo) and Irish IntermediateCo (the Borrowers), the guarantors party thereto from time to time ("Guarantors), the lenders party thereto (Lenders) and issuing banks party thereto and Citibank, N.A., as administrative agent (Administrative Agent) for the Lenders, entered into a Joinder and First Amendment (Credit Agreement Amendment) to that certain Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of September 1, 2022, among Livent, Livent USA Corp., the guarantors party thereto from time to time, the lenders party thereto from time to time and the Administrative Agent (Credit Agreement and as amended by the Credit Agreement Amendment, the "Amended Credit Agreement"). The Amended Credit Agreement provides for, among other things, (i) the addition of Arcadium, Irish IntermediateCo and FinCo as borrowers and obligors under the Amended Credit Agreement and (ii) the assignment of certain of Livent's rights and obligations (including information reporting obligations) under the Amended Credit Agreement to Arcadium.