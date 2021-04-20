Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Livent Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTHM

LIVENT CORPORATION

(LTHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Livent : Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings on Monday, May 3, 2021, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada: (833) 714-0873
International: (778) 560-2630
Conference ID # 4294007

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from May 3, 2021 until May 17, 2021.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada: (800) 585-8367
International: (416) 621-4642

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs more than 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301273115.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LIVENT CORPORATION
04:16pLIVENT  : Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Con..
PR
04/19LIVENT  : Evercore ISI Lifts Livent to Outperform From In-Line, Price Target to ..
MT
03/30BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
RE
03/29BMW Signs Around EUR285 Million Contract to Source Lithium From US Supplier L..
DJ
03/19LIVENT  : 2021 Definitive Proxy Statement
PU
03/18EXCLUSIVE : U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - docum..
RE
03/18U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles -documents
RE
03/10LIVENT  : Cowen Initiates Coverage on Livent With Market Perform Rating, $19 Pri..
MT
03/05LIVENT  : B. Riley Starts Livent at Neutral With $19 Price Target
MT
02/26LIVENT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ